Oller: New Ohio State AD Ross Bjork excels at playing 'Moneyball' fundraising game

In the modern era of college sports, the athletic director’s job boils down to three main duties: when to fire, who to hire and how to raise money.

There is much more to it, of course, but those three qualifications top the list. And Ross Bjork, named Ohio State’s new AD on Tuesday, excels at one of them, though probably not the one most OSU fans care about.

Bjork is gifted at getting donors to write big checks. Less shiny is his reputation for making home run coaching hires and deciding when to fire coaches, or when to extend their contract.

In talking to sources who have worked with Bjork at his previous AD stops at Texas A&M and Mississippi, the 51-year old is an elite fundraiser who is brilliant at connecting with the handful of donors who are spending all the money.

“He projects well and is a smart guy who is very thorough. And very ambitious,” one source said.

A second source, who covered Bjork as a member of the media at Ole Miss, only half-kidded that with such atmospheric ambition the native of Dodge City, Kansas, would someday become United States president.

It is unclear whether newly minted OSU president Ted Carter, who made the hiring decision, was blown away by Bjork’s fundraising prowess. But Carter told The Dispatch that athletic directors need to "work across a very complex spectrum” that seemingly includes name, image and likeness opportunities that deal with large sums of money and, in the case of Ohio State, 36 varsity sports that need to be funded – mostly by football.

Bjork and the Texas A&M 12th Man Foundation recently introduced a huge capital campaign centered on construction of an academic wellness center, football indoor performance center and indoor track stadium, as well as redevelopment of the football complex. The campaign has $120 million in donor contributions – oil money! – which is the second largest philanthropic fundraising effort in the foundation’s history, behind the redevelopment of Kyle Field.

Ohio State fans may be asking, “Fundraising is all well and good, but what about finding Ryan Day’s replacement, whenever it happens?” In 10 years. Five years. Or if he takes a fourth consecutive loss to Michigan.

Bjork’s resume is not as bulletproof under the categories of “Coaching hires,” “Avoiding coaching controversies” and “The Jimbo Fisher fiasco.” Bjork did not hire Hugh Freeze at Mississippi, but defended his football coach against 21 NCAA rules violation charges, including a failure-to-monitor charge against Freeze and a lack of institutional control. Freeze eventually was forced to resign when a public records request filed by his predecessor, Houston Nutt, showed that Freeze had placed at least 12 phone calls to escort services.

Bjork also took heat at Texas A&M for extending Fisher’s fully-guaranteed $75 million contract through 2031. The AD fired Fisher in November, only two seasons after the extension was signed, leaving the university on the hook for $77 million.

This season, Aggies fans criticized Bjork for botching the coaching search for Fisher’s replacement. Bjork was set to hire Mark Stoops away from Kentucky until the fan base caught wind of the hire and expressed outrage, similar to Tennessee fans going berserk when the Vols zeroed in on Greg Schiano, who ultimately landed at Rutgers.

The blowback from Aggies fans, and reportedly some players, killed the Stoops deal before it had been approved by the A&M Board of Regents, and Bjork hired Duke’s Mike Elko instead.

A source confirmed some A&M Board of Regents members were none too pleased with Bjork for brokering a deal that had not yet been cleared by the school’s higher ups.

“He bumbled the Mark Stoops flirtation and misread his authority and autonomy,” the source said. “A lot of Aggies at that point thought he may have become a lame duck athletic director, but looks like he landed well (at Ohio State).”

Bjork’s other football coach hiring decision came in November 2017 when he elevated Matt Luke from interim to full-time coach after the Rebels made a late push to finish 6-6 following Freeze’s departure. Luke lasted two seasons before getting fired.

Fans want to win. Finances are of secondary interest, except when ticket prices increase. But as college football becomes even more of a business, money matters. You don’t keep up with the Joneses, Alabamas and Oregons without collecting lots of the green stuff.

You might say fundraising is to athletic directors what recruiting is to coaches – the lifeblood that allows success to happen. In that way, Bjork appears to be perfect for the job.

A source compared Bjork’s strengths and weaknesses to a scene in “Moneyball,” where Oakland Athletics general manager Billy Beane, played by Brad Pitt, takes heat from his scouting department for wanting to sign players who can’t hit, can’t field, can’t do this or that.

But what can they do? Get on base. Beane wants guys who have above-average on-base percentage.

Likewise, the source said, Bjork is a mixed bag when it comes to some of the hiring and firing responsibilities of an AD.

But what can he do? Raise money. And lots of it.

“I like him, find him engaging,” said Kirk Bohls, a columnist at the Austin American-Statesman. “He comes across very confident and very strong-minded.”

Ohio State’s new athletic director has big shoes to fill. Gene Smith, who retires in June, was as well-liked as any AD. Wasn’t bad at fundraising, either. But it sounds like Bjork is a strong leader, too, and one who is especially adept at playing a different kind of moneyball.

