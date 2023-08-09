Oller: Hey Big Ten, sport-centric conferences are a business venture well worth pursuing

Everyone agrees Division I college football is big business. As such, it is no wonder athletic directors operate with a big-business mindset by confronting work challenges in three ways:

1. Throw more money at the problem.

2. Shrug and say, “Tough luck, it’s your problem.”

3. Actually fix the problem.

Of those three, the first tends to rule the day, at least in college athletics, where the answer to every question is to spend more. But doing that requires having more to spend, which requires making more. Such a cycle is unsustainable, but that doesn’t stop the guys and gals in the corner offices from trying. As they do, collateral damage bobs up and down in their wake.

Exhibit A: Big Ten expansion’s impact on non-revenue sport athletes. Like most monster-sized corporations, the conference wants to grow. In size. In scope. In earnings. Maybe once upon a time growth was not the goal as much as something that just happened along the way. But that was before athletes became “student-athletes” – a term created by the NCAA in the 1950s to escape paying worker’s compensation benefits for injured football players – and long before they became “athlete-students” who are forced to fly five hours cross country to run cross-country.

Today, the Netflix of college football must stay ahead of, not just keep up with, Max SEC, Apple Big 12 and Disney+ACC (Hulu Pac-12, meanwhile, is about to become Tubi TV).

The Big Ten and other Power Five-soon-to-be-Four conferences must grow – just ask ’em – or get left behind in an “unfortunate changing landscape” they pretend they had no hand in changing.

College presidents cry “Blame the TV networks,” which is like faulting the restaurant server for suggesting dessert before ordering three sweets off the menu.

I say eat what you want, but be willing to admit that your gluttony leads to problems for others. As the Big Ten gets fat off football TV money, a price is paid by those in other sports who were never asked their thoughts about league expansion despite being the ones doing most of the heavy lifting and tiring travel.

College administrators say they care about the athlete-student experience, but their actions suggest an attitude of “Sorry, there is only so much we can do,” which is another way of saying “Deal with it.” (See work challenge solution No. 2 above)

Athletic directors generally care about athletes in non-revenue sports, but like CEOs they prioritize the bottom line while biz-speaking their way into believing their own spin, like when defending sending volleyball players from Rutgers to Oregon as a way of providing educational opportunity. And when contending that college students are adaptable enough to benefit as much from studying on a laptop at 35,000 feet as from engaging in robust debate in a campus classroom.

Which brings us to work solution No. 3. Fix the problem.

First, let’s identify the problem. Without football, non-revenue sports would struggle to exist above the club level. That is not football’s fault, but it creates issues when, in order to overfill the athletic department’s coffers, the Big Ten builds a West Coast addition onto its existing Midwest-East foundation, in part, ironically, to sustain its non-revenue sports.

Suddenly, instead of UCLA softball players playing closer to home, where parents can watch them compete, they fly three time zones away. On non-chartered flights. On school days. To face opponents that offer no regional rivalries.

It’s easy for some to say, “Suck it up. Be thankful football pays the freight.” As if being thankful, which most are anyway, makes up for hours-long flight delays and too many days spent away from friends. I even once had a Power Five athletic director address the issue of non-revenue sports inequity with a dismissive version of “Make more money.”

But that is an unfixable problem. What is fixable is making things easier for non-revenue athletes. How? By pursuing an idea making the rounds that, while radical, would alleviate some of the negative welfare issues hurting those not playing football.

The solution would be to create football-centric conferences that still fund other sports but do not force them to travel thousands of miles to compete. Ramp up the football revenue all you want by adding teams that bring in more TV dollars, the way the Big Ten did by adding Southern California and UCLA from the Los Angeles media market. Just leave baseball and track and field out of it.

Or set it up another way by creating sport-specific regional mini-conferences that operate almost like club sports but under the care and conditions set by the athletic department.

Before arguing it can’t happen, it already is. Missouri competes in the SEC in all sports except wrestling, which remains in the Big 12. Notre Dame is independent in football but competes in the ACC in sports besides hockey, which is in the Big Ten.

What if Ohio State remained in a more regional Big Ten in non-revenue sports, while football competed in the Big Ten+ with Oregon and Washington and the California schools? Give basketball its own conference, too. It would save on overall travel costs, which would further pad the pockets of the Big Ten. Fix a problem by throwing less money at it? Sounds like smart business to me.

