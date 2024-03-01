Oller: Five 'must-haves' for Ohio State to contend for CFP national championship

Dec 28, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day speaks during a press conference prior to the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic at AT&T Stadium.

Ohio State spring football practice begins Tuesday, and with it the annual expectation that the Buckeyes will wipe their feet with the majority of regular-season opponents, stick it to Michigan and win the College Football Playoff national championship. With a few breaks OSU might even eradicate disease and end world hunger.

In covering something like 360 games over 28 seasons, I’ve come to realize that constructing a title contender is like flying a plane. Certain parts are vital. Wings. Elite talent. Engines. Excellent coaching. Fuel. Favorable schedule. Other parts are important in specific circumstances but not always essential. Seatbelts. Special teams. And some parts are cosmetic. Pretzels. Alternate uniforms. Biscoff cookies. Quick cals.

Championship seasons can happen when all the parts work as they should, but even that is not always enough. Teams, like pilots, have to avoid bad luck. Season-ending injuries are the bird strikes of sports. You hope they never happen, but if they do you pray for a Sully-on-the-Hudson landing.

Ryan Day can’t do anything about bad luck, other than how OSU responds to it, but keeping the vital parts and pieces working as they should are under his control.

With that, here are five essentials the Buckeyes must have and/or make happen if they expect to become the first program to win a College Football Playoff championship in the first season of a 12-team playoff.

Quality quarterback play from a draftable signal caller

A decade of history suggests teams that win national titles do so with quarterbacks who eventually get selected in the first four rounds of the NFL draft. The only starting QB from a title team who did not go in the first four rounds was Alabama’s Jake Coker of Alabama, who went undrafted in 2016. Otherwise, you have Ohio State’s Cardale Jones (fourth round), Clemson’s Deshaun Watson (first), Alabama’s Jalen Hurts (second), Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence (first), LSU’s Joe Burrow (first), Alabama’s Mac Jones (first) and Georgia’s Stetson Bennett (fourth).

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and quarterback J.J. McCarthy celebrate with the trophy after their win against Washington in the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game Monday, Jan. 8, 2024, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

J.J. McCarthy, who led Michigan to the 2023 championship, is expected to be picked in the first three rounds of April’s draft.

What does that mean for Ohio State? Is Will Howard, the fifth-year transfer who enters spring practice as the presumed starter, going to get drafted in 2025? Day’s track record of developing guys into NFL-caliber QBs is excellent, so Howard is in good hands. Still, he needs a better-than-average 2024 season to both impress pro scouts and lead the Buckeyes to the top.

You’ve heard it said that statistics are for losers, that statistics lie, that the game is played on the field not in math class. Fair enough. But some stats are like the wings of the aforementioned airplane. Without solid ones, the Buckeyes’ title hopes are grounded. Keeping that in mind, let’s delve into four other do-or-die categories that will shape the trajectory of the 2024 season.

A stingy overall defense

Looking again at the past 10 seasons, the teams that win titles generally place in the top 10 statistically when combining points and yards allowed. Half of the past 10 national champions finished in the top three, including Michigan in January. It was Ohio State’s misfortune that the only team better at limiting points and yardage was Michigan, which defeated the Buckeyes 30-24 in November. The good news for OSU is the core of the defense returns.

Stellar defensive passer rating numbers

Since 2014, no national champion finished lower than 18th in this category, which measures opposing quarterback performance. The 10-year average ranking was 8.1. Georgia (2021) and Alabama (2017) led the way at No. 2, but the Crimson Tide also were at the high end (18) in 2020. What saved them was having one of the most explosive offenses in history.

Dec 29, 2023; Arlington, Texas, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Denzel Burke (10) celebrates a tackle during the first quarter of the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic against the Missouri Tigers at AT&T Stadium.

More good news for the Buckeyes: They ranked No. 1 in DPR in 2023 and should finish at least top-five in 2024.

A defense that gives up few rushing yards per game

Georgia won back-to-back national titles in 2021-22. How? The Bulldogs made opponents one dimensional by building a brick wall on the defensive line. The Bulldogs ranked No. 1 against the run in 2022 and No. 3 in 2021. By stopping the run, Georgia could focus on defending the pass, which it did well, ranking No. 11 in 2023 and No. 2 in 2022.

A lockdown run defense is not a make-or-break requirement. LSU ranked 24th in 2017, but the Tigers had Burrow at quarterback and an offense that led the nation with 47.2 points per game.

This is a category to keep an eye on for the Buckeyes, who ranked 25th in rushing yards allowed per game last season, not bad but worse than any national champion over the past decade except one: OSU ranked 31st in 2014.

Unfortunately for OSU, failure to stop the run showed up most prominently in its three-game losing streak against Michigan. The Wolverines did not always run wild, but pounded OSU on the ground in key stretches of those games.

Nov 25, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes defensive line coach Larry Johnson motions from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Michigan Wolverines at Michigan Stadium. Ohio State lost 30-24.

Ohio State defensive line coach Larry Johnson deserves credit for how his unit has played over the long haul, but it is an area that needs shoring up next season.

An offense that puts up plenty of points per game

Finally, we get to the Buckeyes’ 2023 sore spot, why they brought in offensive guru Chip Kelly. For many reasons, including the lack of an elite quarterback, shaky offensive line play and a run game that too often looked average at best, Ohio State struggled to score last fall, tying for 45th nationally at 30.5 points per game, which was nearly two touchdowns worse than 2022. No national title team in the CFP era averaged fewer points than OSU did in 2023.

Oct 28, 2023; Manhattan, Kansas, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) runs the ball during the first quarter against the Houston Cougars at Bill Snyder Family Football Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Sewell-USA TODAY Sports

The Buckeyes were so good in so many statistical areas last season but had no answers when the offense bogged down, especially in the run game, where they ranked 76th in yards per game and 66th in yards per attempt.

No team needs to be amazing in every vital statistical category to win a national title, as long as it struggles in no more than two of them. And as long as it has a quarterback who is more than merely serviceable.

Will Howard projects as a fourth rounder with one college season remaining, according to Dane Brugler, who covers the draft for “The Athletic.” Historically, that would be good enough to pilot the Buckeyes to a national title. But it’s up to Day and Kelly to make sure the rest of the offense soars.

Takeoff is Tuesday.

roller@dispatch.com

@rollerCD

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football spring practice offers first look at team strength