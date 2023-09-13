Oller: Fewer plays puts Ohio State coach Ryan Day in rare role of having to play 'bad cop'

Ryan Day does not have time on his side. I’m not talking about his job security but his game clock insecurity. The Ohio State coach really, really dislikes the new NCAA rule that keeps the clock running after first downs, except during the last two minutes of each half.

You might even say Day is overly obsessed with the situation, returning to the rule change over and over during his news conferences. His frustration makes sense, even if at times it has come off a bit whiny. Day’s passion is offense, specifically dialing up explosive plays that in past seasons have resulted in the Buckeyes running up points faster than Old Glory runs up the flagpole at the Horseshoe during the national anthem.

Fewer plays means fewer chances to score. Ohio State and Indiana combined for 121 plays in the season opener. OSU and Youngstown State totaled 119 on Saturday. The average number of plays all of last year was 129. Day is confident the Buckeyes could have used those extra plays to put more points on the board than the 23 and 35 scored against IU and YSU.

“It does create a level of anxiety, because we’re used to getting 15 possessions a game and scoring 60, 70 points,” Day said Saturday. “Nine possessions, we’re not used to that.”

Neither are other teams, but that’s not stopping Penn State from scoring 101 points in its first two games, including 63 Saturday against Delaware. Or Notre Dame averaging 48 points and Southern California 59 in three games.

Day took less of a complaining tone Tuesday during his weekly media session, perhaps because the issue should somewhat correct itself this week when the Buckeyes face a pass-happy Western Kentucky that likes to run as many plays as possible instead of milking the clock like IU and YSU.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day's Buckeyes and the Youngstown State Penguins combined for 119 plays on Saturday. OSU's average number of plays per game last year was 129.

“You’re going to see a team that throws the ball a lot more, plays faster,” he said. “But the bottom line is, if we get off the field or convert on third downs then we’ll move more efficiently, and that’s got to be the goal.”

So the new clock rule is not the real reason for fewer points. What has been?

— Switching quarterbacks in the first two games created an offensive reset that stalled momentum. Just when Kyle McCord, whom Day officially named Tuesday as the starter, was in a nice rhythm, he was subbed out for Brown. It wasn’t the wrong move – Brown needed the work in meaningful minutes – but changing QBs can lead to clunky execution.

— The offensive line is struggling to find its surge. Through two weeks the Buckeyes are 1 of 8 on rushes when needing 2 yards or less to convert a first down.

— IU and YSU both intentionally shortened the number of plays available by running on third down and waiting to snap the ball inside 10 seconds left on the play clock.

“That’s why we took the ball early,” Day said Saturday, explaining why instead of deferring, as had become typical, OSU won the coin toss and went immediately on offense. “I thought maybe that would be their game plan, to slow things down. … and that’s smart on their end. Teams are maybe going to do that more and more.”

— The offense has yet to hit its fast-strike stride, mostly missing the explosive plays that add lots of points in little time. Drives have actually been drives instead of 1-2-3 touchdowns, which eat up clock.

Add it up and OSU is scoring 30 fewer points than it should be; 8 to 10 fewer plays on offense should not be used as an excuse.

But Day’s anxiety is not limited to lower point production. Another painful part of the running clock is that fewer plays means fewer players playing.

Ohio State coach Ryan Day's offense scored on six of nine possessions Saturday against Youngstown State.

“Again, I just go back to a game like (YSU), and the clock is running and I’m looking at it,” Day said. “I’m just thinking about throwing the ball more so we can get more plays, because I feel like there’s a lot of guys on our team who deserve to play, and when you only have 60, there’s not a lot of plays to go around.”

For a players coach like Day, the emotional challenge becomes deciding which players will spend the game on the sideline and how to look those players in the eye afterward.

“They understand, but they want to get on the field,” Day said.

Day already feels stressed about his offense not scoring enough, his offensive line failing to blow opponents off the ball and his quarterbacks missing some easy throws. And now he has to play “bad cop” by cutting playing time, which is something he rarely has had to do since joining the program in 2017.

It is fair to wonder how Mr. Nice Guy will handle having to play the role of the heavy. Critics who paint Day as too soft – the antithesis of their hero Urban Meyer – have knives out ready to carve him up if he forces less-talented players into games simply because they deserve playing time.

But don’t be fooled by Day’s friendly disposition. This is a guy who, when coaching in the NFL, had to help make stay-or-go waiver decisions that impacted men’s livelihoods. He won’t play a pouting OSU freshman just to make the newbie happy.

“They came here to play, and we want to get them in the game, the guys who deserve to," Day said. "Some guys are still young and working their way up. … It’s going to be important to get as many guys in the game as we can (for depth), but at the same time, we have to get the guys who are starters and the first-string guys in there to get enough reps to continue to build.”

If the current starters continue to come up shorter than expected on the scoreboard? That’s when some of the young guys will see the field. But if that happens, the new clock rule will be the least of Day’s worries.

