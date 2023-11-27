Oller: How does Ohio State handle quarterback room moving forward? Is Kyle McCord 'safe?'

Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord looks to pass over Michigan defensive lineman Cam Goode during the Buckeyes' 30-24 loss in Ann Arbor.

Kyle McCord is a 6-foot-3 quarterback playing under a 6-foot-6 ceiling. He has room to grow but is close to reaching the limit of his abilities, even with Ohio State coach Ryan Day grooming him.

McCord is 21, has spent three years in the program and has one game remaining in his first season as a starter. What you see may not be all that you eventually get, but it is hard to picture him becoming OSU's next Heisman Trophy finalist.

It is less difficult projecting him as the winning quarterback next season against Michigan, when he has an entire off-season to steady his footwork and improve on going through his progressions instead of locking onto one receiver. The game is in Columbus, and the Wolverines are likely to lose more than half of their current starters, including quarterback J.J. McCarthy. So there is that.

For now, however, McCord is ground zero for the Buckeyes bombing out against the Wolverines on Saturday. The vitriol aimed his way is over the top, shameful, really. Yet not all criticism is unwarranted. You play for Ohio State, you dress in a glass locker room. McCord was not great against UM. He deserves blame, as does Day’s decision-making on fourth down, lack of creative play-calling and a defense that allowed the Wolverines to score on every second-half possession, except when they ran out the clock.

I rank McCord’s play third among those culprits, with the defense taking the top spot. A damning statistic: Michigan has punted just once in the second half of their last three wins combined against the Buckeyes. As for Day’s performance, it felt like the offense went with a “what’s been working for us all season” strategy instead of tailoring play-calling to the opponent. Simply put, Day got outmaneuvered by UM interim coach Sherrone Moore, who orchestrated an offense that included a half-back pass and Wildcat formation, among other wrinkles.

But let’s keep the focus on McCord, whose performance Saturday matched many previous Saturdays in that his lack of consistency was his biggest bugaboo. His numbers against the Wolverines were not awful: 271 yards passing and two touchdowns, but too many throws were off the mark and two interceptions bookended the day. Granted, neither pick was entirely McCord’s fault. On the first, which set up Michigan’s first touchdown, Marvin Harrison Jr. was too casual on his slant pattern, failing to fight for the ball. On the second, the offensive line did not protect its quarterback well enough to prevent McCord from getting bumped as he threw.

Still, McCord’s footwork early was not great, and if he’s not setting his feet, he misses receivers. He also looked overwhelmed by the moment before settling into a better rhythm in the second half. Again, that pattern has played out all season, which leads to the elephant in the room: Is McCord good enough most of the time to win the biggest games? And if not, what can Day do about it? McCord won the starting job in fall camp, which suggests he is a step ahead of Devin Brown. The Buckeyes have Lincoln Kienholz waiting in the wings, but there is no guarantee he is better than McCord or Brown.

Would Day dare dip into the transfer portal? Or is he confident in his ability to develop McCord further? And in McCord’s ability to reach (at minimum) or raise his ceiling? He showed glimpses against Notre Dame of having what it takes to win games at crunch time.

It may be instructive to recall the career arc of Joe Burrow, who left Ohio State for LSU and found only moderate success his first year with the Tigers before blossoming his second year into a Heisman winner. Buckeyes fans can only hope McCord approaches something even semi-close to that, while realizing McCord will have fewer elite weapons to work with next year.

The more worrisome possibility? McCord is what he is, and always will be: a “B” to “B+” quarterback who can make “A” throws but too often turns in “C” work. Or worse. Maybe he benefited during the recruiting process from throwing to Harrison, Jr., his high school teammate? Maybe Day should have offered a scholarship to UM’s McCarthy instead? Maybe this. Maybe that.

What’s not a maybe is how much McCord wants to beat the Wolverines. Don’t let his Michigan week comment about it being “just” a football game fool you. You don’t reach this level without having a strong competitive drive. It’s not McCord’s heart that anyone should question, but his brain, specifically how quickly he processes information on the field, which separates the good ones from the great ones. That ability is more innate than taught, but can be improved upon, depending on the teacher.

Day is that teacher. The former NFL quarterbacks coach believes in his ability to get the best from a QB, but also must know already what McCord is, and is not, capable of achieving. About nine months from now, we should know better, too.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord needs to take his game up a level