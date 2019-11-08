Olivier Vernon ruled out by Browns

The Browns will try for their third win of the season without defensive end Olivier Vernon‘s help.

Vernon missed his third straight day of practice on Friday and the team ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Bills a short time later. Vernon is dealing with a knee injury.

Defensive end Myles Garrett also landed on Friday’s practice report with a knee issue, but was a full participant and is set to play in the game.

Vernon has not missed a game yet this season. He has 23 tackles, three sacks and a forced fumble while starting all eight of the team’s games.

Safety Eric Murray (knee) is also out for the Browns this weekend. Tight end Ricky Seals-Jones (knee), safety Damarious Randall (hamstring) and tackle Kendall Lamm (knee) are listed as questionable.