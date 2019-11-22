Olivier Vernon, David Njoku won’t play for Browns

The Browns are going to be awfully thin on the defensive line for Sunday’s game against the Dolphins.

Myles Garrett and Larry Ogunjobi are both suspended for the game and the team ruled Olivier Vernon out on Friday. It’s the third game in a row that Vernon will miss with a knee injury.

Before Vernon got hurt, he, Garrett and Ogunjobi were getting the most snaps of any defensive linemen in Cleveland. That leaves a lot of work to spread out among other players as the Browns try for a third straight win.

Tight end David Njoku‘s status was up in the air this week as he makes his way back from the wrist injury that landed him on injured reserve. Head coach Freddie Kitchens said his return to game action will wait at least one more week on Friday.

Safety Eric Murray has also been ruled out. Murray has a knee injury and he last played in a game in Week Eight.