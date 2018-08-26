Olivier Vernon being evaluated for ankle injury

The Giants saw one of their defensive starters exit Sunday’s practice on a cart due to an injury.

Linebacker Olivier Vernon was the unlucky recipient of a ride back inside after he went down during a drill and grabbed for his lower left leg. After practice, Giants head coach Pat Shurmur said that Vernon got his feet tangled with blockers and is being evaluated for an ankle injury.

Vernon is heading into his third year with the Giants and his first season as a linebacker in the 3-4 base system installed by new defensive coordinator James Bettcher. He played 12 games last year and had 37 tackles, 6.5 sacks, an interception and two forced fumbles.

Kareem Martin, Connor Barwin and third-round pick Lorenzo Carter join Vernon at outside linebacker for the Giants.