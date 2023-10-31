Olivier Sarr sends the shot away

Max Scherzer and Adolis Garcia both left Monday's game due to possible injuries.
Charles McDonald is joined by the great Bill Barnwell to react to some big news around the trade deadline and debrief a wild Week 8 in the NFL. The duo start by discussing the Giants trading Leonard Williams and what that means for their outlook in 2023, the Falcons and their offensive and quarterback-related woes, the disaster of a game that Jets-Giants turned out to be and an update on the Sam Howell sack record campaign. Later, Charles and Bill give their biggest takeaways from Week 8, including getting to the bottom of the Chiefs' offensive problems, the stellar NFL debut for Will Levis, Brock Purdy and the 49ers' fall back to Earth, Joe Burrow and the Bengals' resurgence, what's next for the Vikings and Kirk Cousins and if a wide receiver (like Tyreek Hill or AJ Brown) could really win MVP.
Only 9.18 million viewers tuned in for Game 1 of the World Series on Friday, an all-time low.
With the help of the legendary pitching coach, Arizona's Game 3 starter reworked his approach in time to dominate this postseason.
The Lakers have never played on an alternate court in franchise history ... until now.
The Giants traded Leonard Williams, the Pro Bowl defensive lineman, to the Seahawks for a 2024 and 2025 draft pick.
The F1 season continues its tour of the Americas this weekend in the heart of Mexico with the Mexico City Grand Prix.
'I don't care what nobody say,' Diontae Johnson said after the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jags. 'They cost us the game.'
The Chargers had an easy night in a win against the Bears.
Receiver A.J. Brown now owns the record for most consecutive games with 125 receiving yards or more.
Nuggets center Nikola Jokić, Eagles wide receiver A.J. Brown, Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama and Rangers slugger Adolis García headline the top 13 plays of the weekend.
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to give their instant takeaways and analysis for each and every game from the Sunday Week 8 slate of NFL action. The dynamic duo start by highlighting a few of the more intriguing outcomes: disaster strikes the Vikings as they likely lose QB Kirk Cousins for the season, Brian Daboll and the Giants reach a new low point in their loss to the Jets, the 49ers continue their slide in a loss to the Bengals and the Chiefs suffer their first loss to Broncos in years, as Russell Wilson and the Denver defense show signs of life. Fitz and Frank move on to the rest of the Sunday slate and debate over who's the MVP frontrunner, who will win next week's Cowboys-Eagles NFC East showdown, why everyone is sleeping on the Seahawks and more before Fitz gives a bold prediction for tomorrow's Monday night matchup between the Raiders and Lions.
Week 8 was rough for fantasy quarterbacks. But there are some intriguing reinforcements available on the waiver wire for Week 9.
Blaney, Christopher Bell, William Byron and Kyle Larson will race for the championship at Phoenix.
