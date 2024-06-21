Olivier Pantaloni and Jocelyn Gourvennec in contention for Lorient job

Whilst Régis Le Bris remains in his position as manager of FC Lorient, his fate seems sealed. It is expected that the Frenchman will be replaced following Les Merlus’ relegation to Ligue 2.

In his opening months in charge, Le Bris impressed, keeping Lorient in the top-half of the table. However, following the departures of Terem Moffi and Dango Ouattara mid-season, there was a considerable drop-off. That decline continued last season and despite almost lodging a great escape, Lorient’s relegation to France’s second tier was confirmed.

Two managers are in contention to replace Le Bris: Olivier Pantaloni and Jocelyn Gourvennec. The former is currently the manager of Ligue 2 side AC Ajaccio, whilst the latter is unattached following his departure from FC Nantes late in the season. L’Équipe understands that Pantaloni, who has been Ajaccio manager since 2014, is the priority target.

Gourvennec is the first-choice back-up, whilst Bruno Irles and Stéphan Le Mignan are also potential options. A decision is expected to be taken this weekend.

GFFN | Luke Entwistle