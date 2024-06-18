Olivier Giroud misses training with abductor injury

According to RMC Sport, Olivier Giroud (37) will miss training today after he suffered an injury to his abductor during France’s opening game against Austria. Giroud replaced Kylian Mbappé (25) for the final few minutes of the 1-0 victory after the France captain broke his nose in an accidental collision with the Austrian defender Kevin Danso (25).

Despite only a short amount of time on the pitch for Giroud, the nation’s all-time top goalscorer managed to pick up an injury to his abductor. However, RMC Sport believes that it is only a minor problem and that the veteran striker will resume training on Wednesday.

Olivier Giroud’s seventh international tournament

Giroud’s late entrance against Austria means that the veteran striker has now appeared at every international tournament for France since Euro 2012. A record of seven consecutive competitions for Les Bleus and a longevity that is only matched by Thierry Henry, Lilian Thuram, and his soon-to-be club teammate Hugo Lloris (37).

