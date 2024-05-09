Olivia Stoll wins NCAA Regional and GLIAC Golfer of the Year

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Less than an hour after the Michigan State women’s golf team punched their ticket to the NCAA Championships, head coach Stacy Slobodnik-Stoll had more reasons to celebrate.

Slobodnik-Stoll won’t be the only member of her family competing for a national championship this year.

On Wednesday, her daughter, Olivia Stoll was named the GLIAC Golfer of the Year for the second straight year and was the individual winner at the Division 2 NCAA East Regional in Carmel, Indiana.

Olivia Stoll is a junior on the Grand Valley State women’s golf team and you can bet Stacy was one proud mom.

“Just so many emotions and I’m so happy for her. Obviously, I wish I could be with her as well, watching her regional, but she’s worked hard I’m proud of her,” Slobodnik-Stoll said. “Being named player of the year in your conference is a big deal and I’m looking forward to watching her play in the national championship, after our national championship this year. So it’ll be a fun couple-week trip for me.”

Slobodnik-Stoll and the Spartans will compete in the 2024 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships on May 17-22 at Omni La Costa Resort & Spa in Carlsbad, California. Then Stoll and GVSU will compete in the Division 2 NCAA Women’s Golf Championships in Orlando, Florida on May 20-24.

