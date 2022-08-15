Olivia Nelson-Ododa with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Los Angeles SparksLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 08/14/2022
Olivia Nelson-Ododa (Los Angeles Sparks) with a 2-pointer vs. Dallas Wings, 08/14/2022
No one remains the way they were in their 30s, and Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is no different than the rest of us. But La Russa, 77, sounds a lot like he did in his first go-round on the South Side in the 1980s, especially when it comes to addressing the Sox’s problems. “The pieces haven`t fit together so far, and we`ve had to push our starting pitchers,” La Russa told reporters ...
As Donald Trump and his legal team continue to shift their narrative surrounding classified documents, the fear mongering by the former President and his allies continues to have a far-reaching impact. On Thursday, a fervent Trump supporter was shot and killed by police—after he fired a nail gun into an FBI office in Cincinnati. All week, right-wing Republican leaders have been ironically threatening to “Defund the FBI” as punishment for the FBI’s Mar-a-Lago search. Meanwhile, Trump fan pages on social media have ratcheted up calls for a bloody “civil war.” Yale Professor and historian Joanne Freeman takes issue with that language. In addition to being “threatening,” Freeman says the “civil war” crowd isn’t organized enough to spark a war. And ultimately, it undermines “the real ugliness and violence on the surface of what’s going on right now.” “Words and rhetoric really matter,” says Freeman, “particularly if they are coming from someone high up. Not only do they frame things, but they are a way of sort of setting things in motion.”
Sam Cook wasn't referring to Social Security in his classic song "A Change Is Gonna Come." The reality is that Social Security can't stay the same without steep benefit cuts. What specific modifications to Social Security might be made?
Casseroles never fail to be cozy, hearty and tasty, which is why you should try these recipes ASAP. They taste like they were baking in the oven all day long, but these casseroles only take an hour or less from start to finish, which can help you get dinner on the table in no time. Plus, each dish is loaded with complex carbs like whole grains and lower in saturated fats and sodium, meaning they're appropriate for a diabetes-friendly eating pattern.
Here's a look at the 70 players who qualified for the second playoff event, the BMW Championship.
The second leg of the 2022 FedEx Cup Playoffs is at the Wilmington Country Club for the BMW Championship.
The Browns opened the preseason with their only road game of August 2022. And the fans in Jacksonville let quarterback Deshaun Watson hear it. The three-word chant included a four-letter word, and the video went viral, with 3.3 million views so far. And if that’s the product of a preseason game in Jacksonville, what happens [more]
Here is the purse and FedExCup points breakdown for Zalatoris and the rest of the players who made the cut.
Goiti Yamauchi beat Neiman Gracie by second-round knockout with an uppercut at Bellator 284 in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
Zalatoris went from 86th place on Thursday to a wild playoff win to secure the inside track to the $18 million FedEx Cup prize.
A delayed penalty shook up the leaderboard and set up for a tightly-contested final round.
Zalatoris is no longer the best on the PGA Tour without a victory. Already a force in the majors, Zalatoris got that first win out of the way with clutch putts and smart decisions to beat Sepp Straka and capture the first FedEx Cup playoffs event. “It's hard to say, ‘About time,’ when it's your second year on tour, but it's about time," Zalatoris said.
Here are the biggest winners and losers from Week 1 of the preseason for the Raiders
Cameron Smith was assessed a two-stroke penalty for "improper placement of the ball" on the fourth hole in Saturday's third round in Memphis.
Predicting the preseason AP Poll and rankings before they come out, changing up a previous version after the Coaches Poll was released.
Christian Wade, 31, is a professional rugby union player turned American footballer who was a winger for the Premiership side Wasps; he scored 82 tries in 165 appearances between 2011 and 2018.
The Little League World Series is back in Williamsport, Pa. Here is everything to know about the revamped tournament in 2022.
Who are Mike Tomlin's five best NFL coaches? He shared the list.
Which star player might be next to make the move?
The former Celtics center met his now-wife at Gonzaga, their alma mater.