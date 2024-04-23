Olivia Kayser powers Hanson softball past Parkston

Apr. 22—PARKSTON, S.D. — A dominant two-way performance by Olivia Kayser lifted Hanson over Parkston 12-7 in area high school softball on Monday.

At the plate, Kayser was flawless, going 3-for-3 and also drawing a pair of walks. All three hits went for extra bases, as she finished with two doubles, a home run and four runs batted in. Kayser also pitched all seven innings inside the circle to earn the win for the Beavers, notching seven strikeouts and yielding two walks and 11 hits.

Cadence Jarding and Reese Marek also had multiple hits for Hanson, while Marek, Dakota Jarding and Jozlynn Tegethoff all drove in multiple runs. As a team, the Beavers recorded 12 hits and drew nine walks.

Opposite, leadoff batter Lexi Schoenfelder notched her own standout performance, driving in five runs on three hits, including a triple and an inside-the-park home run. Ali Moke and Grace Lindeman both posted two hits and two runs scored for the Trojans, who had 11 hits as a team.

Allie Hobbick was credited with the pitching loss in a complete game effort, striking out 10 batters against nine walks.

With the win, Hanson improved to 8-3 on the season with seven wins in its past eight contests. Parkston, which is in its first season as a program, is 2-3.

Both teams are back in action later this week, with Hanson playing Mount Vernon/Plankinton and Freeman/Marion/Freeman Academy in a triangular on Friday and Parkston welcoming Wagner on Thursday.