Olivia Breen: Para-athlete ‘very uncomfortable’ at being told she could not pull out of race

After securing a silver medal at last month’s World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, Olivia Breen’s phone did not stop buzzing. Messages of congratulations were mixed with ones of surprise.

“Loads of able-bodied athletes messaged me and were like, ‘Oh my gosh Livvy, I can’t believe that happened to you. It wouldn’t have happened to us.’ It was crazy,” Breen, one of Britain’s leading para-athletes, tells Telegraph Sport.

Breen’s silver – an upgrade on her long jump bronze from the World Championships in Dubai four years earlier – was overshadowed by the fact that her request to withdraw from her T38 100 metres event was turned down by the competition’s organisers.

‘I’ve never wanted to pull out of a race before’

The 27-year-old had asked to pull out of the event because of an ankle problem that began worsening at the championships. Breen’s foot kept locking at full speed and she was in danger of not being able to perform to her best in her favoured event, the long jump.

“I’ve never wanted to pull out of a race before,” says Breen, who was born with cerebral palsy and is partially deaf. “But being told that I had to do it made me feel very uncomfortable. My coach and I were very cross about it, because he was like, ‘How dare they force an athlete to do something they don’t want to do.’”

World Para Athletics told Telegraph Sport that “the health and safety of all participants are a high priority” and that the decision was taken by medical delegates “which have the ultimate authority on all medical matters”.

Faced with a situation she had never experienced in her career, Breen had no option but to compete. Having finished fourth in her 100m heat, she qualified as a fastest loser for the final, where she placed sixth. By the time she was able to turn her focus to the long jump, there were other things playing on her mind.

‘If I hadn’t medalled my funding could have been cut’

“My funding is based on long jump, so if I hadn’t medalled it could have been cut and that was what I was really nervous about,” Breen says. “It was very unfair to do something I didn’t want to do.”

Since bursting on to the Paralympic scene as the youngest member of Britain’s squad at the London 2012 Games, Breen has won two Commonwealth titles, is European champion and also a double world champion. Despite her plaudits, she has yo-yoed between different funding bands throughout her career and maintains she has barely seen an overall increase in her National Lottery grant in the past decade.

“I would have thought now that living costs have gone up that we would have gotten a bit more, but we haven’t,” she says. “I do manage OK luckily, because I have Adidas and I’m a Sky-sponsored athlete. But for those who just rely on their funding, it is tough.”

According to figures from UK Sport, the agency which distributes funding to more than 1,000 competitors across Olympic and Paralympic sport, the average salary of a National Lottery-funded athlete has increased by just under 20 per cent since 2013. By some yardstick of comparison, according to the Bank of England’s inflation calculator, goods and services are 13 per cent more expensive than in 2013.

Breen, whose current Athlete Performance Award (APA) grant is worth less than the average UK salary was in 2013 (£27,011), bought her first home earlier this year. She counts herself as lucky due to her existing sponsorship, but is not one for sugar-coating the situation. “If I hadn’t got a medal, it would have been very rocky,” she says of her silver at the worlds. “People don’t realise how cut-throat it is.”

Cost of living funding a ‘welcome step’

A UK Sport spokesperson said: “APAs are designed to contribute to living and sporting costs and are just one part of an athletes’ overall funding package, which also includes private medical cover, access to Personal Development Awards and an average of £50,000 worth of support each year which goes towards covering coaching, sports science and medicine, travel, accommodation and equipment costs.”

In the wake of the cost of living crisis, UK Sport is dishing out an additional £500 this year to each funded athlete, while a hardship fund has also been created to help those who are experiencing “exceptional” financial difficulties.

It is a welcome step, although Breen suggests para-athletes are already at a disadvantage from a visibility standpoint, therefore limiting opportunities to attract sponsorship.

“In athletics, you have the Diamond League but para sport doesn’t really have that, so there’s room for improvement,” she says. “It would be amazing to get as many events as possible in para athletics and make people understand disability more; 2012 [London Paralympics] was a massive breakthrough moment for para sport but since then it hasn’t really been a thing.”

For now, Breen is working towards her dream of standing on the podium again at next year’s Paris Paralympics.

“It took me nine years to win that [100m] race at the Commonwealths,” she says. “It just goes to show: don’t give up, always keep trying and have self-belief.”

