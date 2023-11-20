Oliver Wahlstrom on scoring shootout winner against Calgary to break Isles seven-game skid
In this Islanders post game news conference, forward Oliver Wahlstrom noticed Calgary goalie Jacob Markstrom was deep in his net when the game went to a shootout. Wahlstrom: "He was a big goalie, a good goalie, he was a little deep in his net... I just came down and used my release." The goal gave the Islanders a 5-4 win and ended their seven-game losing streak. "It feels really good, all the guys are happy to go home with two points."