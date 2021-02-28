Oliver Wahlstrom with a Goal vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Marco Scandella scored his second goal of the game to break a tie in the third period and St. Louis rallied to beat the San Jose Sharks 7-6 Saturday night after Blues starting goalie Jordan Binnington lost his cool when getting pulled. “That was a pretty wild game,” said Zach Sanford, who had a goal and an assist. Binnington went after three Sharks when he was replaced after allowing his fourth goal on 19 shots.
Mike Weir went on a back-nine birdie binge to take control of the Cologuard Classic. Phil Mickelson waded into the mud for the second straight day and will have to dig out of a deep hole if he’s going to make history. Weir shot a 5-under 67 to build a two-shot lead in the Cologuard Classic on Saturday, leaving Mickelson with a lot of ground to make up to win his third straight PGA Tour Champions start.
Charlie McAvoy had a goal and an assist, leading the Boston Bruins to a 4-1 win against the New York Rangers on Sunday. Tuukka Rask made 20 saves and earned his 299th NHL victory. Charlie Coyle scored twice and David Pastrnak added two assists as the Bruins snapped a two-game skid.
French Open champion Iga Swiatek beat Belinda Bencic 6-2, 6-2 on Saturday to win the Adelaide International at Memorial Drive. Swiatek seized momentum midway through the first set. Leading 3-2, she broke Bencic’s serve when the Swiss player double-faulted three times.
Jay Bruce made it to the New York Yankees, 3 1/2 years later than he first thought. Bruce had just reached a Philadelphia hotel room after a train ride that followed a hitless afternoon in the New York Mets’ loss to Texas at Citi Field on Aug. 9, 2017. “That’s why I absolutely picked the Yankees now, because I want to win the World Series.”
Paul Stastny scored in the first minute of overtime to give Winnipeg a 2-1 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night, extending the Jets’ winning streak to four games. Nikolaj Ehlers also scored for Winnipeg, which won the game despite being outshot 41-21. Connor Hellebuyck made 40 saves.
Noah Gragson had close to a 9-second lead, the outside lane wide open and the white flag waiting for him ahead. The JR Motorsports driver was on the verge of an elusive victory at Homestead-Miami Speedway. A fraction of a second earlier or later and Gragson would have cruised by and ended up in victory lane.
PGA champion Collin Morikawa went from feeling he could do no wrong to wondering if he could do anything right, and that was just over the final hour Saturday in the Workday Championship. What mattered at the end of the third round was he had a two-shot lead as he goes for his first World Golf Championship title, even knowing it could have been a lot bigger. Morikawa walked off the 12th hole with his seventh birdie in eight holes, stretching his lead to five shots with two par 5s still to play.
NASCAR’s postseason landscape has been altered after just two Cup Series races. With Michael McDowell and Christopher Bell winning at Daytona International Speedway, the first in the Daytona 500 and the second on the road course, two playoff spots were locked up by guys who weren’t generally considered locks. “Probably not for the teams that we all expect to win, but for some of those fringe cars it will,” said Bell’s crew chief, Adam Stevens.
Fernando Tatis Jr. gets a full no-trade provision through 2028 as part of his $330 million, 14-year contract with the San Diego Padres. Tatis will give up a percentage of his salary to a company called Big League Advance as part of a contract in which he accepted an up-front payment several years ago.
Letters from readers to the Los Angeles Times Sports department.
Their Wikipedia pages won’t list them as All Stars in 2021, but Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo are assuredly playing like All Stars.
You know brothers Jeff and Ward. Their NASCAR legacy continues with their sons in full-time Xfinity rides.
The first baseman is out of minor-league options this season, and the Texas Rangers don’t want to lose him on waivers.
From Puerto Rico to Bradenton and Orlando to Tuscon, Arizona, players on the PGA, LPGA and Champions Tour paid tribute to Tiger Woods, who suffered a horrific car accident in California earlier this week and needed surgery to his multiple leg injuries sustained in the accident.
This upcoming basketball season may be a little quieter for the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers after Lebron James Jr. suffered a torn meniscus in his knee. On Thursday, the LA Daily News reported Bronny mentioned the injury recently on Twitch, the live streaming platform mostly for gamers. Bronny, the eldest son of NBA superstar Lebron James, is a sophomore at Sierra Canyon and has already been ranked 19th nationally, regardless of position. 247sports.com, lists him as a four-star recruit on their ‘Class of 2023’ list.
As Miami was staying one step ahead of an exceptional Utah Jazz team on Friday, it was a reminder of how formidable this Heat team looked in the NBA’s Disney bubble, with Jimmy Butler, Bam Adebayo and Goran Dragic collectively and simultaneously playing like All Stars.
Three top-7 players are either doubtful or out already in Sacramento.
The health and safety protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19 have already led to one disagreement with the Royals.
After the shortest season in history due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLS is ready to kickoff its 26th season on Monday with 27 teams.