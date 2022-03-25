Oliver Wahlstrom with a Goal vs. Detroit Red Wings

Reuters

The dollar rose for the fourth time in the past five sessions, as economic data on the labor market helped firm expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve will be more aggressive in taking steps to curb inflation. The data and recent comments from Federal Reserve officials have strengthened views the central bank will hike rates by more than 25 basis points at its next policy meeting in May. Expectations for a hike of 50 basis points at that meeting are 70.5%, according to CME's FedWatch Tool https://www.cmegroup.com/trading/interest-rates/countdown-to-fomc.html?redirect=/trading/interest-rates/fed-funds.html, up from 32.9% a week ago. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell recently raised the possibility of raising interest rates by more than 25 basis points at upcoming meetings, a more aggressive stance echoed by other policymakers as they attempt to cool rising inflation, which has supported the greenback of late.