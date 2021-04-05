Oliver taking over at ETSU

Apr. 5—Desmond Oliver, the Buffalo native who attended DeSales High School and got his coaching start at Niagara University, will get his first head coaching opportunity at Eastern Tennessee State University, as first reported by Russell Smith of FOX Sports Knoxville.

Oliver played one season at DeSales, which was enough to earn an opportunity at Genesee Community College, where he played one season under Bill Van Gundy, the father of well-known NBA coaches Jeff and Stan. He moved on to Dominican College in Orangeburg, N.Y., playing three seasons before graduating in 1992.

Oliver returned home to Buffalo State after Dominican, chasing a Master's degree in student personnel administration. He applied for an open assistant coaching position at Niagara in 1994 at the urging of lifelong friend Rob Lanier, and neighbor growing up in Buffalo who played at St. Bonaventure and is now the head coach at Georgia State, and then-NU head coach Jack Armstrong hired him.

Oliver spent three years at Niagara, one at Texas A&M, two at Cornell, one at St. Bonaventure, three at Rhode Island and five at Georgia before returning to Buffalo to spend the 2009-10 season at Canisius.

He then landed at Charlotte for five seasons before latching on at Tennessee in 2015, where he'd remain through the 2020-21 season.

The ETSU job may be the most complicated in the country. Last year's head coach, Jason Shaw, resigned Wednesday after just one season with the program amid a backlash from local donors and politicians over his players kneeling for the national anthem during the season. Seven players have entered the transfer portal.

Turner Battle, the former University at Buffalo star and assistant coach, was an assistant under Shaw and remains employed by ETSU.

Oliver is expected to be officially introduced as head coach during a press conference this afternoon.