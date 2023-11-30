Oliver relying on previous title game experience heading into contest against Texas

Nov. 29—Collin Oliver was a fresh-faced phenom when he showed out in the 2021 Big 12 Conference championship game.

His two sacks and a forced fumble helped Oklahoma State rally from a first-half struggle to come within inches of making the College Football Playoff.

Turn the page ahead two years, and one of the veteran leaders of the Cowboys is still dominant for a new-look defense — to the point the Big 12 coaches voted him a second team member of the All-Big 12 team.

But unlike the last time Oklahoma State was in the championship game inside AT&T Stadium, the Cowboys are looking to be the ones to prevent a conference opponent from making the playoffs — with No. 7 Texas (11-1) still being a longshot to make the final four with four undefeated teams ahead of the Longhorns.

"I'm blessed and fortunate enough to be back here in two out of my three years here," Oliver said. "It's real cool. ...

"It's obviously a huge game, but it's not gonna be that big for me because fortunately I was able to go to it my first year and I know what all that was like. I'm pretty sure now I'm gonna know how to control my emotions and just play ball."

Oliver has been racking up the sacks since the Big 12 championship game, as well.

The Edmond native recently moved into the top five in the program in sacks (since the stat became official in 1981), jumping past his former position coach, defensive line coach Greg Richmond.

"Honestly, that was the last thing on my mind until somebody said it, but it's really cool," Oliver said.

Oliver has 22.5 sacks through three years with the Pokes, and stands just 5.5 sacks behind current NFL veteran Emmanuel Ogbah (28 sacks while at OSU), while he heads into the Big 12 title game 11.5 sacks behind program leader Leslie O'Neal (34), who is in the College Football Hall of Fame and was a six-time Pro Bowler in the NFL.

After a small dip in production in 2022 with just 5 sacks in 13 games, Oliver is already at 6 sacks this season while playing at a different position.

With the hiring of first-year defensive coordinator Bryan Nardo, Oliver was the coaching staff's top choice to move away from the defensive line to a more hybrid position as more of a pressuring linebacker with just three dedicated Cowboys along the defensive line.

And after a full regular season under his belt in the new system, Oliver was able to reflect on how the change in positions for him has helped his game — and in turn, helped the Cowboy defense.

"It was a challenge at first, trying to see why offenses did what they like to do, but later in the season, it gets really easy to see why they're doing what they're doing," Oliver said. "Just little things like that — (expanding my) knowledge of the game. Was really thankful for that."

Getting pressure on Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers will be a premium for Oliver and the Pokes this weekend to pull off the upset.

And heading into the contest, the Longhorns' offensive line has been susceptible to giving up sacks as they are 12th in the 14-team league in sacks allowed with 25 given up for the year. The numbers are even more staggering when you factor in just the nine Big 12 games — with 21 of the 25 allowed being at the hand of conference foes, which ranks 13th.

Texas' offense is a balanced attack, sitting in the top six of the league for both rushing and passing.

The rushing game isn't quite like it was with current NFL rookie Bijan Robinson running downhill, but the Longhorns are still averaging 201.3 yards per game at a 5.1 clip per carries in conference play.

"Their backs are talented still," Oliver said. "... You still have Texas running backs you have to account for. They're gonna be tough to bring down, they're gonna be a challenge."

Oliver hasn't lost a game against the Longhorns, with the Cowboys winning the past two meetings. In fact, Oklahoma State has won six of the past eight meetings with the one the most storied programs in college football.

But Oliver knows that while they have the same head coach (Steve Sarkisian) that is 0-2 against OSU the past two seasons, this Texas team is nothing like the previous two that went a combined 13-12 in Sarkisian's first two years in Austin, Texas.

"As much as I'd like it to be, history doesn't matter (in this game)," Oliver said. "Texas is a great team, they have great talent. So we're gonna go out there and execute our calls we have been and go out there and try to get a dub."