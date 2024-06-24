Oliver Miller Named To SWC Hall Of Fame Class Of 2024

WACO, Texas (arkansasrazorbacks.com) – Razorback basketball great Oliver Miller was named to the Southwest Conference Hall of Fame, The Texas Sports Hall of Fame announced today. The SWC Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony and Luncheon will be held at the Texas Sports Hall of Fame in Waco, Texas, on Tuesday, August 13.

Miller’s 2024 Hall of Fame classmates will be Alfred Anderson (Baylor), Jason Phillips (Houston), Claudia Haywood Minor (Rice), John Ross (SMU), Sherri Steinhauer (Texas), Tony Franklin (Texas A&M), Janice Dziuk (TCU) and Brad Hastings (Texas Tech).

Miler is the 63rd Razorback selected to the SWC Hall of Fame and the 10th from the men’s basketball program with the likes of Sidney Moncrief (2014), Nolan Richardson (2014), Eddie Sutton (2014), Rodd Day (2015), Joe Kleine (2016), Lee Mayberry (2016), Rob Brewer (2017), Darrell Walker (2017) and Marvin Delph (2018).

Miller was part of three straight Southwest Conference regular season (1989-91) and tournament champion teams over Arkansas’ final three years in the league from 1989-91. Overall, Miller played four seasons (1989-92) for Naismith Hall of Fame coach Nolan Richardson. Included in those four seasons, in which the Razorbacks went a staggering 115-24, was a trip to the 1990 Final Four and an SEC regular season title in 1992, the program’s first year in the league.

One of the most versatile big men in Arkansas history, Miller still holds the record as the program’s all-time leader in field goal percentage (.636) and blocked shots (345), while ranking third in rebounds (886) and ninth in points (1,674).

Known to Razorback fans as “The Big O,” Miller was an All-SWC selection in the Razorbacks’ final year in the conference as well as the 1991 SWC coaches Player of the Year. He earned National Association of Basketball Coaches All-District honors three times. As a junior, Miller became the first player in program history to earn more than 100 blocks and 100 assists in the same season. During the 1990-91 campaign, Miller set the SWC single-season record with 112 blocks while leading the NCAA in field goal percentage (704). He additionally led the SWC in blocked shots in 1988-89 with 60.

After his Razorback career, Miller was selected in the first round (22nd overall pick) in the 1992 NBA Draft by the Phoenix Suns and he played eight years in the league.

In 2016, Miller was inducted into the University of Arkansas Sports Hall of Honor. In 2017, he was honored as part of the Southeastern Conference’s Legends class.

