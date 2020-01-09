Oliver Luck on Andrew Luck: I haven’t noticed any desire to return

Colts General Manager Chris Ballard made it clear that the team has no expectation that quarterback Andrew Luck will change his mind about retiring and the basis for that belief appears to be a strong one.

XFL Commissioner Oliver Luck was a guest on The D.A. Show on CBS Sports Radio to discuss the new league’s upcoming debut, but the conversation drifted to the topic of his son as well. Luck said that all is well with his son and that there’s no sign that he’s planning to return to the field.

“He’s doing fine,” Luck said. “My wife and I spent some time with him and his growing family. He just got his first child about six weeks ago. We were with him over Christmas. He’s doing great. I have not noticed any desire to come back and play, but he’s doing very well.”

When Luck retired in August, he said he did it to break the cycle of injury, pain and rehab that had made up the last few years of his playing career. Given that explanation, it would be surprising if he was looking to jump back in a few months later.