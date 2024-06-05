Oliver Kahn sends a warning to Manuel Neuer

When Manuel Neuer suffered a double leg break during a skiing holiday after the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, there were fears that the Bayern Munich shot-stopper’s career may be over.

However, not only was Neuer able to return quicker than anticipated, but the 38-year-old has been playing at the top of his game. Having returned to the Bayern squad at the start of last season, Neuer was one of Thomas Tuchel’s most consistent performers, earning Der Rekordmeister a significant amount of points in the Bundesliga.

However, for all of his heroics, in the Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid, the 38-year-old made one of the biggest mistakes of his career. Neuer failed to claim the ball from a simple Vinicius Junior strike, allowing Joselu to draw the tie level.

With the momentum firmly in Real’s favour, the Spanish champions quickly scored a crucial second, ensuring their passage to the Champions League final. After the final whistle, Neuer accepted responsibility for his mistake, but speaking to Bild, former Bayern goalkeeper Oliver Kahn has offered the 38-year-old some advice ahead of next season:

“I gave up games here and there to Michael Rensing, so I could regenerate and concentrate fully on the decisive games. Only he can decide how long he wants to play.”

“At this age, it is no longer possible to play 50 to 60 games per season at the highest level. At some point, it’s about finding the right moment to leave. Getting the timing right here is just as demanding as delivering world-class performances over the years.”

With Daniel Peretz set to be Neuer’s backup next season at the Allianz Arena, the 38-year-old could listen to Kahn’s warning and offer the 23-year-old game time, allowing him to rest. However, before that, the European championships await.

It has already been made clear by Julian Nagelsmann that Neuer will be Germany’s number one at EURO 2024. Nevertheless, could Barcelona’s Marc-André ter Stegen be given game time to ensure that Neuer is 100% fit for the crucial games?

GGFN | Will Shopland