Oliver Glasner Eyes Reunion with Daichi Kamada at Palace

Crystal Palace Eye Daichi Kamada: A Strategic Move to Bolster Midfield

Crystal Palace are on the brink of securing a significant transfer coup with the potential signing of Lazio midfielder Daichi Kamada as a free agent next month. This move, reported by Dom Smith in The Standard, highlights the club’s proactive approach to strengthening their squad ahead of the new season. Kamada’s availability on a free transfer has put Palace in pole position, especially after a proposed new deal with Lazio fell through due to disagreements over a release clause.

Kamada’s unwillingness to accept a £17 million release clause from Lazio led to the breakdown of negotiations. Despite Lazio meeting his salary demands, the clause was a sticking point. This has opened the door for Crystal Palace, who are eager to capitalize on this opportunity to bring in the talented attacking midfielder.

Photo: IMAGO

Glasner and Kamada: A Reunion with Potential

Palace manager Oliver Glasner’s prior experience coaching Kamada at Eintracht Frankfurt has been pivotal in this potential deal. Glasner has been instrumental in bringing the 27-year-old to the attention of sporting director Dougie Freedman and the recruitment team. The manager’s insight and familiarity with Kamada’s playing style and capabilities make this a strategically sound move for Palace.

Kamada’s track record speaks for itself. He has scored seven goals in 31 caps for Japan since his senior debut in 2019 and tallied an impressive 73 goal contributions in 179 appearances for Frankfurt between 2017 and 2023. His free transfer to Lazio was seen as a significant addition to their squad, making his potential move to Palace an exciting prospect for fans and analysts alike.

Strengthening Palace’s Attacking Options

The addition of Kamada would significantly bolster Crystal Palace’s attacking options. With Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze already attracting interest from major European clubs, Kamada’s arrival would ensure depth and creativity in midfield. His versatility and experience would complement the existing playmakers, providing Glasner with more tactical flexibility.

Dom Smith’s report also highlights Palace’s broader transfer strategy, which has been proactive since the end of the Premier League season. The commitment of Dougie Freedman, despite Newcastle’s attempts to lure him away, has been crucial in driving these efforts. Freedman’s vision and determination to secure key targets underscore Palace’s ambition to climb higher in the league standings.

Photo: IMAGO

Future Prospects: Jobe Bellingham and Chadi Riad

In addition to Kamada, Crystal Palace are also targeting other promising talents. Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Real Madrid and England star Jude Bellingham, is of particular interest. Palace are keen to sign the highly-rated 18-year-old from Sunderland, demonstrating their focus on nurturing young talent. Moreover, a £14 million deal for Barcelona defender Chadi Riad is also in the pipeline, further showcasing the club’s intent to build a robust and dynamic squad.

Palace’s recent signings, including January additions Adam Wharton and Daniel Munoz, have already started to make an impact. Their performances were instrumental in the team’s fantastic end to the season after Glasner took over from Roy Hodgson in February. These moves reflect a well-thought-out strategy aimed at sustained growth and success.

Promising Future for Crystal Palace

Crystal Palace’s pursuit of Daichi Kamada and other key targets signals a period of exciting transformation for the club. With Oliver Glasner’s astute management and Dougie Freedman’s strategic vision, Palace are positioning themselves to be a formidable force in the Premier League.

Kamada’s potential signing, driven by Glasner’s previous experience with the player, highlights a smart and calculated approach to squad building. As the club looks to the future, the addition of young talents like Jobe Bellingham and Chadi Riad promises to create a balanced and dynamic team capable of competing at higher levels.

Credit to Dom Smith in The Standard for the original report on Crystal Palace’s transfer activities and potential new signings.