Oliver already impressed with new 49ers teammates Purdy, Aiyuk

As new 49ers cornerback Isaiah Oliver experiences the most intense training camp of his NFL career, the sixth-year pro quickly is getting to know his new teammates.

And so far, he likes what he sees.

The 26-year-old was asked about San Francisco wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, and while Oliver knew of Aiyuk's talent, seeing it up close made him fully aware of Aiyuk's progress and the kind of season he's due for.

"Really crispy routes. Way better than I even thought he was," Oliver said of Aiyuk. "And I knew that he was already good, but seeing it up close and personal every day from OTAs to now, I think he's become such a better receiver than he was when he first got in the NFL, for sure.

"He's really detailed in his routes, really explosive, quick off the line, so I think he's poised to have a really, really good year."

Aiyuk, entering his fourth season with the 49ers, has taken his game to the next level physically and mentally.

His teammates have applauded his noticeable improvements this summer, being referred to as football obsessed by an impressed 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan.

Another 49ers player who has received tons of deserved praise is quarterback Brock Purdy, who returned to the field last week after rehabbing from offseason elbow surgery. The 23-year-old signal-caller is the presumed starter for 2023 after Shanahan said he would run with the first group anytime he is on the practice field this summer.

Playing with the Atlanta Falcons last season, Oliver didn't get to face the 49ers while Purdy took over as the starter under center during Week 13. But like everyone else in the league, he watched Purdy's stunning season from afar and is impressed with how the young quarterback handled his recovery process.

"Brock's been really good," Oliver said. "Obviously coming off the injury, that was kind of the biggest thing, throwing him back in the fire, letting him rip some balls. I didn't really play against him before, because when we played it was still Jimmy [Garoppolo] at quarterback, but just watching him on film from that time and the playoffs and then watching him now, it looks like he's throwing the balls the same way to me.

"I think that's really good for him and really good for his confidence, just understanding that it kind of takes an extra step or two when you're coming back from an injury, and I've experienced that. And I've talked to him about it and the biggest thing is as long as he's confident with it, and it doesn't hurt, he definitely could be a hell of a player."

While he's impressed with his new teammates, Oliver hopes the 49ers are equally impressed with him as they prepare for the 2023 season.

