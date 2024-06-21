Olise turns down Chelsea and United target duo: Latest Premier League transfer news

With the Euros dominating headlines it can be difficult to keep up with the happenings of the transfer market, though the gossip columns have been just as lively as ever despite the distraction of international competition.

The rumour mill will be set to accelerate this week, as June 30 marks the end of the current cycle of profit and sustainability rules. Clubs are allowed to lose a maximum of £105 million over three seasons, and those teams in danger of violating the rules will need to balance the books to avoid a points deduction, a fate which befell both Everton and Nottingham Forest in 2023/24.

With that deadline fast approaching, here’s some of the news and rumours you might have missed…

Michael Olise to Bayern Munich

Olise has been a perennial fixture in transfer speculation since singing for Crystal Palace from Reading in 2021 and came close to a move to Chelsea last summer before signing a four-year contract extension at Selhurst Park.

The Blues renewed their interest this summer, though the player has reportedly agreed to join Bayern Munich, David Ornstein reports, also turning down Newcastle United.

The decision will come as something of a surprise, as the Chelsea hierarchy were confident of completing the move for the 22-year-old Frenchman, who scored ten goals and assisted a further six in just 19 Premier League appearances last season. Reports state that the player’s requested wages were higher than Chelsea was willing to pay.

Crystal Palace had offered the player a new contract in an attempt to ward off potential buyers, though the offer was evidently unsuccessful.

Everton’s centre-back could make one of the most highly anticipated moves of the summer after missing out on England’s Euro 2024 squad. Branthwaite proved his worth in his first full season of Premier League football, with his defensive abilities and aerial threat making him one of the top defensive prospects in the league.

David Ornstein has reported that Manchester United have already seen a £35 million bid rejected by Everton, who value the player at nearly double that amount. Whether the business-focused Jim Ratcliffe is willing to shell out such a hefty fee remains to be seen.

After making headlines last summer with a historic buying spree, Chelsea are now looking to offload players, with out-of-favour left back Ian Maatsen on that list. Borussia Dortmund have opted not to make the Dutchman’s January loan move permanent, and Aston Villa have swooped in to strike a deal.

David Ornstein reports that the clubs have agreed on a fee, set to be slightly higher than the £35m buy option offered to Dortmund, though personal terms are yet to be agreed.

Jack Harrison to Everton

Currently contracted to Leeds United, Jack Harrison spent the 2023/24 season on loan at Everton, and the Toffees are looking to extend that arrangement, with Fabrizio Romano reporting today that the deal has been completed.

His three goals and three assists in the league made for a productive stay on Merseyside in what became a tumultuous season after the club was docked eight points for profit and sustainability rule violations.

Harrison is no stranger to an extended loan move, as he spent three consecutive seasons on loan at Leeds while playing for Manchester City.

Joshua Zirkzee to Manchester United

Bologna’s Joshua Zirkzee has had a busy couple of weeks, receiving a late call-up to the Netherlands’ Euro 2024 squad and drawing transfer interest from Manchester United, who are reportedly prepared to trigger his £34m release clause. The 23-year-old forward stands a formidable 6’4” tall and is most often deployed as a centre forward, recording twelve goals and seven assists in 37 appearances last season. AC Milan are also interested, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Regardless of the buyer, Bologna will not get a fair deal thanks to the presence of a considerable sell-on clause imposed by the player’s former club, Bayern Munich, which could see 50% of the transfer fee rerouted back to Germany.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Aston Villa are reportedly looking to pull off a swap deal with Juventus, which would see the Brazilian move to Turin in exchange for Argentine midfielder Enzo Barrenechea. Despite enjoying a successful season for Aston Villa, Luiz is reportedly keen to jump ship, and the deal is approaching completion.

Barrenechea spent this season on loan at Serie B side Frosinone, making 36 appearances as a defensive midfielder. Given his lack of top flight experience, Juventus are set to offer a fee in the region of £17m as well as the player.

