Olin Kreutz one of several former Bears nominated for Pro Football Hall of Fame

Former Chicago Bears center Olin Kreutz was one of 122 modern-era players to be nominated for the Pro Football Hall of Fame Thursday.

Kreutz joined 18 other offensive linemen who made the initial cut:

Willie Anderson (T), Matt Birk (C), *Tony Boselli (T), Lomas Brown (T), Ray Donaldson (C), *Alan Faneca (G), Kevin Gogan (G/T), Jordan Gross (T), Chris Hinton (G/T), Kent Hull (C), *Steve Hutchinson (G), Lincoln Kennedy (T/G), Olin Kreutz (C), Chris Samuels (T), Jeff Saturday (C), Brian Waters (G), Richmond Webb (T), Erik Williams (T), Steve Wisniewski (G)

Three other former Bears, LB Lance Briggs, LB Wilber Marshall and WR Mushin Muhammad, also made the list.

Kreutz is the most notable of the three because of his staying power in Chicago. He played 13 seasons for the Bears and holds the team record for the most games played by an offensive lineman. Kreutz was a six-time Pro Bowler and was named to the Hall of Fame's All-2000's second team.

Several of Kreutz's former teammates have called for his enshrinement, including running back Thomas Jones, who tweeted his thoughts about his former center back in March.

"Olin Kreutz is the epitome of a Hall Of Famer," Jones tweeted. "One of the most talented and ferocious interior lineman to ever play the game. The definition of a football player. This man needs to be in Canton now!"

Kreutz and the rest of the modern-era players will find out in November if they're part of the 25 semifinalists. That number will be reduced to 15 finalists in January. According to the Pro Football Hall of Fame, "the Selection Committee will meet on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020 in Miami to elect the Class of 2020 that will include five Modern-Era players. The Modern-Era Finalists will be trimmed during the meeting from 15 to 10 and then from 10 to the five who will be elected as part of the Class of 2020."

