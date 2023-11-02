Oley Valley's Morgan Snyder named Berks Player of the Year in field hockey

Nov. 2—Oley Valley senior Morgan Snyder has been named Berks Player of the Year in field hockey, the BCIAA has announced.

Snyder, a repeat selection who has 20 goals and 13 assists, headlines the 13-member All-Berks team, as selected by the league's coaches.

Twin Valley goalie Maddie Stevens was voted All-Berks for the fourth straight year.

Snyder is one five players from Berks champ Oley Valley on the All-Berks team. The others are senior Taylor Vaccaro, a repeat selection; and seniors Molly Rothenberger, Olivia Scatamacchia and junior Izzy Buehler.

Twin Valley and Wilson each had two selections.

Joining Stevens from the Raiders is junior Adriana Hall. Being selected from the Bulldogs were junior Caroline Horace and sophomore Sophie Wilchek.

Daniel Boone senior Marlee Fetrow was selected for the second straight season.

Rounding out the team: Berks Catholic senior Alyse Weber, Gov. Mifflin sophomore MaKenna Baessler and Wyomissing sophomore Skylar Maggs.

Oley Valley's Tiffany Cappellano was voted Coach of the Year. She has led the Lynx to a 22-1-1 record, the Berks title and a berth in the District 3 Class 1A championship game.