Oley Valley faces pitching-rich Lake-Lehman in PIAA baseball semifinal

Jun. 13—Nate Reed hasn't liked a few of the things he's seen from Oley Valley in the PIAA Class 3A baseball playoffs.

Reed, the Lynx coach, wants them to play with greater focus and better precision now that they're two wins away from a state championship.

"We have to think we're playing Wilson or Spring-Ford or any of the bigger schools," he said. "We have to bring that intensity to each game. I always preach playing clean, Oley Valley baseball. It wasn't exactly the cleanest game the other day (in a quarterfinal win over Scranton Prep), but a win's a win.

"We always grind it out. It may not be easy, but we gotta do what we gotta do to get a win."

The Lynx (20-5) will take on District 2 champion Lake-Lehman (18-2) in a semifinal Monday at 3:30 p.m. at DeSales University in Lehigh County.

The winner will advance to the PIAA 3A final against District 6 champ Central or runner-up Tyrone Thursday at 1:30 at Penn State's Medlar Field.

Oley Valley, the District 3 champion, is seeking its first appearance in a state final since 1989 and its sixth overall. Lake-Lehman is looking to reach a state final for the first time in school history after losing in the semifinals in 2019.

The Knights have a strong 1-2 pitching punch in left-hander Ty Federici and right-hander Nick Finarelli, both juniors. Federici, who's committed to LSU, is 7-1 with a 2.39 ERA, 60 strikeouts and 26 walks in 41 innings. Finarelli, who's pledged to Virginia Tech, is 8-0 with a 2.06 ERA, 93 strikeouts and 21 walks in 47.2 innings.

Federici threw 6.2 shutout innings in a 2-0 win over District 3 runner-up Trinity in the quarterfinals, allowing four hits, striking out five and walking four. He also picked off two baserunners. He threw 105 pitches against the Shamrocks and is eligible to pitch against the Lynx.

Finarelli, however, probably will get the start. He threw 4.2 innings in a 13-12 win over Loyalsock in the first round, allowing seven runs (all earned), nine hits and two walks and striking out eight.

"They have two pretty good pitchers," Oley junior Joey Vaccaro said. "We have to stay with our same approaches, keep working in practice and take things seriously. We have to stay together as a team whenever something happens."

Federici is among the Knights' better hitters, carrying a .421 average with a team-high 18 RBIs, seven doubles and one home run. Luke Spencer (.514), Connor Morgan (.466), Max Paczewski (.456) and Greadon Finarelli (.407) also are dangerous.

Oley committed three errors in its 8-6 quarterfinal win over Scranton Prep, one of two common opponents between the teams. Lake-Lehman shut out the Cavaliers 5-0 in the District 2 final behind six strong innings from Federici, who allowed two hits in 6.2 innings.

The Lynx beat Trinity 5-1 in the district final behind Garet Blankenbiller's two-hitter.

"We have to slow the game down and make the plays," Reed said. "We have to do what we need to get it done."

Reed wasn't sure whether he would start Blankenbiller or Eddie Standhardt, who picked up the win over String Theory in the first round of states.

Blankenbiller is 6-0 with a 1.91 ERA, 68 strikeouts and 28 walks in 62.1 innings. Standhardt is 5-2 with a 4.16 ERA, 25 strikeouts and 16 walks in 35.1 innings.

Sophomore Chase Reifsnyder has been Oley's top hitter with a .392 average and 23 RBIs. Blankenbiller is batting .346 with a team-high 25 RBIs and Evan Solley is hitting .344.

"We have to keep our heads in the game," Reifsnyder said. "We did well with situational hitting (against Scranton Prep). We have to keep the ball on the ground. We can't pop up. We have to keep our bats hot like they've been."

Reed has reminded the Lynx they can make history with two wins this week.

"They know what's on the line," he said. "We're not content with making it to the semis. You don't win anything getting to the semis. The fact that we got here for the first time since 1989 comes from the work they put in all year."