Oley Valley defeats Bishop McDevitt in overtime in District 3 Class 1A field hockey semifinal

Nov. 2—As Izzy Buehler and Taylor Vaccaro walked back to the Oley Valley bench after going through the handshake line, a look of exhilaration on their faces, there remained a hint of disbelief as they talked about the play that ended it.

"There's always that, like, what if you're just not connecting," Vaccaro said moments later.

No worries.

Buehler ran into the circle from the left and got a pass through the defense to Vaccaro, who finished it off with a goal 1:15 into overtime to lift the Lynx to a 2-1 victory over Bishop McDevitt in a District 3 Class 1A field hockey semifinal Wednesday at Oley.

"I saw Taylor running out of the corner of my eyes," Buehler said, "and I was like, 'Gotta keep the ball low, gotta get that to her,' because I know Taylor. She's a great post player and she will literally dive for it. It was an amazing feeling just knowing that it went in."

Top-seeded Oley (22-1-1) will face seventh-seeded Susquenita — a 2-0 winner over sixth-seeded Boiling Springs in the other semifinal — in the final Saturday at Landis Field in Harrisburg at 11 a.m.

The Lynx will be going for their 11th title and first since 2021.

And they'll head to their third straight title game and seventh in the last eight years coming off a hard-fought victory against the fourth-seeded Crusaders (17-2-1).

"These are the games that you want," Oley coach Tiffany Cappellano said. "These are the games that you look for. This is the playoffs. What better competition, you know, and then for it to go into overtime."

Oley, which had faced little adversity through the first two rounds of districts — winning by a combined 15-2 — were tested Wednesday.

The Lynx, who controlled possession throughout the first half, took a 1-0 lead when Buehler followed her own shot off the goalie's pads with 6:58 left in the first quarter.

The second half was more even, and the Crusaders broke through to tie it just 49 seconds into the fourth quarter when Maddi Donmoyer beat goalie Megan Schaeffer, who was attempting a clear, to the ball and put it in the cage. It was the Crusaders' only shot of the game.

"Obviously, I would have loved to have won it in regulation, but you have to give credit to them," said Cappellano, whose team had a 9-1 advantage in shots and 14-1 in corners. "They're a good team. They're feisty. They're strong on the ball. They look to move the ball well. You can tell they came out with a game plan against us. And I think that in the first half, we really did a good job of just establishing possession. I think in the second half, they kind of got us out of that game."

Oley responded, putting pressure on McDevitt over the final 14 minutes — it had six corners — but couldn't get a goal until being forced into the seven-on-seven overtime.

"Right before we were going into the seven-v-seven," Cappellano said, "I said to them, 'Guys, one person is not going to win this game. You gotta do it together,' And that's what they did. They followed the game plan for overtime and scored a beautiful goal, and that's what it's all about. You can see it kind of all unfolding and it was a nice sight for them."

The winning play came together quickly as Buehler, a junior, broke free with the ball.

"I saw Izzy dribbling and I was like Izzy, 'I'm here, I'm here,' " said Vaccaro, a senior who leads the Lynx with 28 goals. "I was just like don't miss, don't miss, like telling myself, 'I'll walk this ball across the line if I have to.' "

"That's stuff that we train in practices," Cappellano said. "It's finding each other. But the most important thing, too, is being there for each other. If Taylor doesn't make that run, Izzy has nobody to pass to. It was a nice note to end on tonight."