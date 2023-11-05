Oley Valley beats Susquenita to win District 3 Class 1A field hockey championship

Nov. 4—HARRISBURG — Less than a minute after Oley Valley took a seemingly commanding two-goal lead in Saturday's District 3 Class 1A field hockey championship game, Susquenita scored on its first shot of the game.

Enter cheerio.

"If you hear us start shouting it, it's just our focus, our relax word," said Lynx junior Izzy Buehler.

Oley certainly focused following that goal, answering back in 44 seconds with Buehler's third goal of the game to retake control in what held up as a 3-1 victory at Landis Field.

The victory gave the top-seeded Lynx (23-1-1) their 11th district title and first since 2021.

"It feels great," said Oley senior Morgan Snyder. "We came out here today with a really high intensity and we kind of just stuck to our game plan and really fought with everything we had for all four quarters.

"Being able to come out and win is just really, really great."

The Lynx were particularly focused on this game after losing to Boiling Springs in last year's district final. Atoning for that loss and regaining the district championship was a goal.

"You don't forget," Oley coach Tiffany Cappellano said.

Buehler got the Lynx on their way when she scored off an assist from Snyder with 11:55 left in the first half.

Oley then made it 2-0 with 7:53 left in the third quarter. Snyder had a beautiful lift over the Susquenita defense that was controlled by Kadyn Rhoads. Rhoads then found Buehler, who put it home.

"Kaydn's hit to me, the fact that she even was able to see me and get it there," Buehler said. "And then it's just like, 'Don't miss, don't miss, don't miss. It's gotta go in. It's gotta go in.' That's all I think about every time."

The seventh-seeded Blackhawks (19-3) got within 2-1 just 54 seconds later when Aubrey Richards scored, momentarily stunning the Lynx.

"That's the mental part of the game," Cappellano said. "And we talk a lot about that and how important it is when we score to not get caught on our heels like we did, but then when we get scored on what is the answer? You answer back right away."

And the Lynx did.

Buehler scored off an assist from Ava Walters with 6:15 left in the third, ending the run of three goals in 1:38.

"I hit that in the air and it just went in," Buehler said. "The feeling is just so good."

Buehler couldn't remember whether she had ever scored three goals in a game before.

"Not in a district championship game," she said with a laugh.

Still, she was quick to credit her teammates for Saturday's success.

"The first goal was great," Buehler said. "I was like, 'Alright, now who's gonna get the next,' and then it just kept going and going and it just felt so good. But quite honestly, even though my name might be on that goal, it's not just me. It's not just me.

"You have the whole team getting that ball up there for me to even touch it. And so it was a whole team effort."

The Berks champion Lynx certainly carried play for the majority of Saturday's game, finishing with advantages of 12-3 in shots and 10-3 in corners.

Susquenita made a final push with about six minutes left — and had a shot hit the post — but that was as close as it got to scoring.

"These girls are doing just such a fabulous job of really just focusing on what they need to do to get the job done," Cappellano said.

Next up for Oley is the first round of the PIAA playoffs Tuesday at home at 6 p.m. against Midd-West, the third-place team from District 4.

"Win and move on," Snyder said. "Take it one day at a time, one game at a time. Obviously now since we're in states as soon as we lose our season's over, and we want to make it to the state final and make it the longest season we can."

No matter what the future holds, Saturday will undoubtedly be a highlight.

"Honestly, it feels so good right now," Buehler said. "My adrenaline is so high right now. And I'm just so happy that we came together and we won this."