Olentangy Berlin's Kai Nelson is OSU Wexner Medical Center high school Athlete of the Week

In a vote that ended Dec. 1, Dispatch.com readers selected the The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center high school Athlete of the Week for competitions that took place from before Nov. 26.

This week's winner is Olentangy Berlin hockey player Kai Nelson.

Nelson went 4-0 at goalie with two shutouts and allowed three goals as Berlin won the Chiller Thanksgiving Classic. He faced 84 shots and finished with 81 saves.

Nelson received 76.5% of the vote and was followed by Big Walnut bowler Nick Green, who received 21.2%, and Watterson football player Dominic Purcell (2.4%).

Green, the runner-up, finished first overall with a 680 series at the Ohio Kickoff Classic, making the all-tournament teams with scores were a 258 (high for the event), 196 and 226. Then, in a win over Worthington Christian, had a high series and high game with a 289 and 192. His average is a 240.5.

Purcell returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown in a 27-14 state semifinal win over Celina.

The Athlete of the Week voting recognizes athletes across all sports.

Nominations are due Monday mornings for competitions that took place the previous week.

Anyone can nominate an athlete through Twitter tagging @BrianWhite13 or by email to bwhite1@dispatch.com.

Once athletes win during the regular season, they're not eligible to be back on the ballot until the postseason. Athletes who have not been a recipient of one of the weekly awards can be nominated more than once.

