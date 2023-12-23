Oleksandr Zinchenko is Arsenal's defensive Achilles heel – but they can't live without him

Oleksandr Zinchenko was exposed by Mohamed Salah - Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Few venues in world football expose your vulnerabilities as mercilessly as Anfield, and few players are as effective at targeting those vulnerabilities as Mohamed Salah. For Oleksandr Zinchenko, an exceptional player but not an exceptional defender, this was therefore always going to be a night that tested him to his limits.

Did he pass the test? That might depend on your view of the game. Mikel Arteta is the No 1 member of Zinchenko’s fan club and he would no doubt have approved of the Ukrainian’s courage on the ball, especially in times of pressure.

But, equally, Arsenal cannot hide from the more troubling side of Zinchenko’s performance. His defensive weaknesses proved damaging in the extreme in the first half, when Salah strolled past him before scoring Liverpool’s goal, and on another day he might have been punished for other errors.

It was not the first time this season that the best and worst of Zinchenko has been on show. He presents a seemingly eternal conundrum: he offers qualities that no one else in the squad can produce, but also has weaknesses that leave Arsenal horribly exposed against top opposition.

The ugly

Salah made Zinchenko look like a statue - Michael Regan/Getty Images

Zinchenko’s critics will rightly focus on his attempts to stop Salah from scoring Liverpool’s goal. He appeared to be in control of the situation when Trent Alexander-Arnold’s long pass flew over his head, but suddenly Salah surged into the penalty area.

Experts of defending will point to Zinchenko’s body positioning and his inability to show the Liverpool forward onto his weaker right foot. Everyone in Anfield knew where Salah wanted to go, and Zinchenko simply showed him the way.

In an interview earlier this year, Zinchenko described Salah as the toughest opponent he has faced. The speed of Salah’s movement, his low centre of gravity and the relentlessness of his running are problems for every full-back, but especially for Zinchenko.

As a defender, Zinchenko is far better in the air than outsiders might assume. He also reads the game well, and has a strong understanding of his role within the team’s structure. His problems arise when he is eyeball-to-eyeball with a quick winger, and that winger wants to run at him.

Perhaps disturbed by the goal, Zinchenko endured a painful period of the game before half-time and immediately afterwards. In those spells he seemed to be targeted by Liverpool. Even his passing deserted him and, in one moment of pure chaos, he accidentally started a Liverpool counter-attack by tackling his own team-mate.

The beautiful

Zincheko's passing game is exceptional - Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC

Salah’s goal was the most eye-catching moment of Zinchenko’s evening, and will understandably generate the most headlines. But it should also be said that he rediscovered his composure in the second half, and that his passing helped Arsenal to disrupt Liverpool’s rhythm.

For Arsenal, only Declan Rice had more touches of the ball than Zinchenko. The 27-year-old completed more passes than any member of Liverpool’s midfield, and found a man with 85 per cent of his passes in the final third – the highest percentage of any Arsenal player.

In short, Zinchenko lost his head in the middle period of the game, but then found it again before the end. His showing summarised Arsenal’s performance: when Liverpool were on top, it was when Zinchenko could not find his bearings. When Arsenal regained control, Zinchenko was key to it.

Are there any alternatives for Arsenal?

Of Arteta’s full-backs, the best one-versus-one defender is probably Takehiro Tomiyasu. Indeed, when Arsenal played Liverpool in October last season, it was Tomiyasu who started at left-back, and the Japan international dominated Salah.

The problem is that Tomiyasu has consistently struggled with injuries, and is currently nursing a calf issue. Also unavailable through injury is new signing Jurrien Timber, who can play across the backline.

In the Community Shield, against Manchester City, Timber started at left-back for Arsenal. It would not be unreasonable to suggest that, once fit, he will challenge Zinchenko for a starting role in these clashes with rival title challengers.

For now, though, Zinchenko evidently remains the best option for Arsenal, despite his obvious weaknesses. Arteta has little choice but to hope the left-back’s strengths outweigh his flaws, and to continue taking the rough with the smooth.

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.