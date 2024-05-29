Oleksandr Usyk vs. Tyson Fury rematch announced for Dec. 21 in Riyadh

Oleksandr Usyk and Tyson Fury will run it back before the end of the year.

According to Turki Alalshikh, Usyk (22-0, 14 KOs) and Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) are set for a rematch Dec. 21 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

“The rematch between the Undisputed Champion Oleksandr Usyk and the Champion Tyson Fury is now scheduled on the 21 of December 2024 during Riyadh Season…The world will watch another historical fight again…Our commitment to boxing fans continues…We hope you enjoy it… .”

Usyk became undisputed heavyweight champion when he edged out Fury by split decision less than two weeks ago at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh. He knocked down Fury in Round 9 and went on to win a split decision. Fury planned on exercising the rematch clause, believing he should have gotten his hand raised.

Usyk made history when he became the first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 1999. However, that status will be short lived as the the Ukrainian is expected to be stripped of his IBF title.

Filip Hrgovic, the mandatory challenger, will face Daniel Dubois in a heavyweight bout Saturday in Saudi Arabia, but that fight will not be for the vacant title.

