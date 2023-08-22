Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois: When is the fight, how to watch and the undercard line-up

Daniel Dubois, right, is a mandatory challenger to Usyk - Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs

Oleksandr Usyk will put his three world title belts on the line in his clash with mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois, and he has taken to social media to post pictures of a new beefed up physique.

Usyk, 36, was expected to have a showdown with Britain’s Tyson Fury in April this year for the undisputed heavyweight title, until negotiations broke down. Dubois is the WBA’s mandatory challenger.

The bout will be the Ukrainian’s first defence of his WBA, IBF and WBO belts since last August when he defeated Anthony Joshua in a rematch between the 2012 Olympic gold medallists.

Despite his relative inexperience in world title fights, Dubois’s size advantage could give him the edge if he can land an early blow on the veteran Ukrainian. Listed as 6ft 5in tall and often weighing in at around 240lbs, he is a natural heavyweight.

Meanwhile, Usyk is a natural cruiserweight who has now moved up to heavyweight after spending most of his career at 200lbs - but he has recently been piling on muscle as shown in this recent tweet.

Power time , 1 month 💣 💥🇺🇦🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/WNpADn25Dm — Alexander Usyk (@usykaa) July 26, 2023

When is the fight and at what time?

The heavyweight rivals will go toe-to-toe on Saturday, August 26. The night’s boxing starts at 7pm UK time (8pm local time). The ringwalks for the Usyk-Dubois fight are expected at about 10pm.

How can I watch it in the UK?

The Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois bout is on pay-per-view, on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport) at a one-off cost of £19.95, regardless of whether you are already a TNT Sports subscriber.

TNT Sports subscriptions already cost £29.99 a month but different monthly packages are also available for BT Broadband customers. To watch this fight, subscribers will need to purchase the viewing rights through TNT Sports Box Office.

In the UK, radio coverage of Usyk-Dubois will be on TalkSport.

Where is it?

The heavyweight rivals will do battle at the Tarczynski Arena in Wroclaw, Poland - the country where Usyk won his first world title.

Who is in the undercard line-up?

The schedule for Saturday night is as follows, with Bryce Mills and Damian Tymosz getting things under way at 7pm UK time.

Oleksandr Usyk vs Daniel Dubois (WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles)

Denys Berinchyk vs Anthony Yigit (lightweight)

Dmytro Mytrofanov vs Hamzah Sheeraz (middleweight)

Daniel Lapin vs Aro Schwartz (light-heavyweight)

Fiodor Czerkaszyn vs Anauel Ngamissengue (middleweight)

Rafal Wolczecki vs Roberto Arriaza (middleweight)

Vasile Cebotari vs Joel Julio (welterweight)

Nursultan Amanzholov vs Lazizbek Mullojonov (heavyweight)

Oleksandr Solomennikov vs Piotr Gudel (featherweight)

Aadam Hamed vs TBA (super-welterweight)

Ziyad Almaayouf vs Janos Penzes (super-lightweight)

Bryce Mills vs Damian Tymosz (super-lightweight)

What are the boxers saying?

Dubois has vowed to end Oleksandr Usyk’s reign as a heavyweight world champion. The 25-year-old insists he is firing on all cylinders after coming through a tough win against Kevin Lerena in December, during which he was knocked down three times in the opening round while struggling with a knee injury.

“The knee is fine, that’s all cleared up now,” said Dubois, as the rivals came together in Warsaw for the first press conference to promote the fight.

“I’m in a training camp, I’m running and everything is going well. I’m grateful for this opportunity and I’m ready to take it with both hands.

“This has been a long time coming and I’m ready to take it on. Usyk has been a great champion but everything with a beginning has an end and I’m ready.”

Usyk will probably have the support of the crowd, given than more than a million Ukrainian refugees relocated to Poland to escape Russia’s invasion of their homeland.

Adding to the significance of the occasion is that the fight unfolds two days after Ukraine’s Independence Day.

“First of all I want to thank the guys who are defending Ukraine now,” said the unbeaten 36-year-old. “It’s only because of them doing that, that we have the opportunity to defend our titles and bring glory to our country and the flag of our country.

“I’m really happy to be back in Poland. This country has greeted me well.

“I became the WBO cruiserweight champion here and then over the next years I collected several belts. Now I’m back in Poland here to defend them.

“I want thank the people of Poland for the support they are giving to Ukraine. I’ve been travelling around the world, fighting in the backyards of my opponents, but this fight here in Poland will be the closest one to my home.”

What are the odds?

Oleksandr Usyk 1/10

Daniel Dubois 15/2

Draw 33/1

