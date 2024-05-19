Oleksandr Usyk details sacrifices he made to prepare for Tyson Fury title fight

Oleksandr Usyk outlined the sacrifices he made to prepare for his fight against Tyson Fury after becoming the new undisputed world heavyweight champion.

Usyk secured a split decision victory, winning 115-112 and 114-113 on two scorecards while the third judge saw it 114-113 for Fury.

“Nine months I worked. I missed new year, I missed my son’s birthday... I missed my daughter’s birthday,” the Ukrainian told reporters in Riyadh after the fight.

“I missed family holidays, all the time [I was] training, training, training. My focus was on this fight.”