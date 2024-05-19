Oleksander Usyk Makes History as Undisputed Heavyweight Champion in Win Over Tyson Fury
Oleksander Usyk has defeated Tyson Fury to become the first undisputed heavyweight champion in 24 years. Boxing's new king beat WBC champion Fury by split decision (115-112, 113-114, 114-113). This was also the first loss of Fury's career.
Usyk also holds champion titles for IBF, WBA and WBO. Knockingdown Fury in the ninth round, Usyk took control of the fight until the bell rang. It was clear that the knockdown was what made up any difference in the scorecards. Post-fight Usyk said, "It's a big opportunity for me, for my family, for my country. It's a great time, it's a great day." The knockdown of Fury comes after Usyk beat Anthony Joshua, who was in the crowd tonight, and Daniel Dubois. Meanwhile, Fury came off a close decision win over UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou.
While Usyk was handed his win, Fury did contest the results post-fight, "I believe I won that fight, I believe he won some rounds but I won the majority of them." He also added, ""We both put on a good fight, best we could do. His country's at war, so people are siding with the country at war, but make no mistake, I won that fight and I'll be back. I've got a rematch clause." Usyk accepted the rematch immediately. The Ukranian fighter met some of Fury's punches and his length definitely gave Usyk sometrouble. Fury was able to rock Usyk with an uppercut in the sixth round but Usyk came back in the seventh and landed more shots to steal some points on the card. The final minute of the ninth round sound Fury limp int the ropes, wobbling from the knockdown.
Watch some of the clips from the fight below.
Tyson Fury ROCKED Usyk with the uppercut 😱 pic.twitter.com/jbNUaNwbgE
Usyk 𝐃𝐑𝐎𝐏𝐏𝐄𝐃 Fury on his way to glory 😱#FuryUsyk | #RingOfFire | #RiyadhSeason | @Turki_alalshikh | @usykaa pic.twitter.com/V0X50yCKv3
THAT crowning moment for Oleksandr Usyk 👑#FuryUsyk | #RingOfFire | #RiyadhSeason | @Turki_alalshikh | @usykaa pic.twitter.com/C0kR1Z5Ovc
A very emotional Oleksandr Usyk immediately after becoming undisputed heavyweight champion of the world! 🙌#FuryUsyk | #RingOfFire | #RiyadhSeason | @Turki_alalshikh | @usykaa pic.twitter.com/JwD8umVGPD
OLEKSANDR USYK HAS BEAT TYSON FURY AND IS UNDISPUTED HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPION! 😱👑#FuryUsyk | #RingOfFire | #RiyadhSeason | @Turki_alalshikh | @usykaa pic.twitter.com/EKBSzJhGxn
