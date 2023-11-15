Ole Miss's Lane Kiffin on how he deals with coaching rumors: 'I've got a lot of practice'

The college football coaching carousel is heating up, and Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has been linked to some of the to other jobs that have opened up.

Most notably, some have speculated whether Kiffin could be a potential name at Texas A&M, who fired Jimbo Fisher on Sunday. However, the third-year Rebels coach shot down those rumors and noted how he stays focused when dealing with the noise.

“I’ve got a lot of practice at that," Kiffin said on Wednesday on the SEC Coaches Teleconference. "It's just that time of year and it is what it is. We have to stay focused on what we're doing and what we’re building here and not pay attention to outside noise."

Kiffin, who has been at Ole Miss since 2020, was linked to the Auburn vacancy last season (eventually filled by former Rebels coach and then-Liberty head man Hugh Freeze). Weeks after reports suggested Kiffin could be a candidate for the Tigers, Kiffin signed a contract extension with Ole Miss.

Mississippi State also has a coaching vacancy, as Zach Arnett was fired only 10 games into his first season at the helm. Both Texas A&M and Mississippi State were the first Power Five programs to announce coaching changes before the season's conclusion this year. Now, sitting coaches and assistants alike are included in those connecting potential candidates.

Kiffin has been the head coach at four college programs in his career: Tennessee (2009), USC (2010-13), Florida Atlantic (2017-19) and Ole Miss (2020-present). The 48-year-old has already coached the Rebels in more games than any his previous stops, holding a 31-15 record with Ole Miss in four seasons.

Kiffin and the No. 13 Rebels (8-2, 5-2 SEC) take on Louisiana-Monroe (2-8, 0-7 Sun Belt) at 11 a.m. on Saturday in Oxford. Ole Miss will conclude its regular season vs. Mississippi State in the Egg Bowl.

