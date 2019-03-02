Ole Miss WR D.K. Metcalf continues to impress at NFL combine with absurdly quick 40 times

Ole Miss wide receiver D.K. Metcalf’s star got a little brighter at the NFL combine Saturday afternoon.

Metcalf continued his impressive combine performance by running two sub-4.4 second 40 yard dashes. His first 40 was at an unofficial 4.33 seconds and his second attempt clocked in at an unofficial 4.38.

D.K. Metcalf's second 40-yard dash

The first attempt put Metcalf in the top three among wide receivers.

He also put up a great number in bench press testing on Friday. Metcalf got up 27 reps of 225 pounds. That put him atop the list for wide receivers along with Arizona State’s N’Keal Harry.

Metcalf, a potential early first-round pick, made waves before the combine thanks to a viral picture. The shirtless shot shows Metcalf looking more like a superhero than a normal human being.

D.K. Metcalf is Mel Kiper Jr.’s top ranked wide receiver, linebacker, defensive end, strong safety and tight end prospect in this year’s draft. pic.twitter.com/NLcob3O97D — Field Yates (@FieldYates) February 11, 2019

Metcalf also measured in with less than two percent body fat at the combine, but that’s likely an inaccurate measurement. Skinfold body fat calipers can only do so much for people who are super lean. And, most importantly, humans need more than two percent body fat to survive. Most professional bodybuilders have between three and five percent body fat in competition season.

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

