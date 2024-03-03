Ole Miss women's basketball live score updates vs Arkansas: Rebels close out SEC schedule

OXFORD — Ole Miss women's basketball will look to score a sixth straight win to close the regular season as it pushes to win 12 SEC games for the first time in program history.

The Rebels (21-7, 11-4 SEC) dominated Kentucky in their most recent outing on Thursday. They've won their past three games by at least 20 points.

Arkansas (18-12, 6-9) is considered one of the next four teams out of the NCAA Tournament field by ESPN expert Charlie Creme. The Razorbacks are in the midst of a three-game losing streak.

What channel is Ole Miss women's basketball vs. Arkansas on today?

TV: SEC Network

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas start time

Date: March 3

Time: 3 p.m. CT

Ole Miss women's basketball live score updates vs. Arkansas

Ole Miss women's basketball schedule 2024

SEC Tournament schedule:

No. 3 Rebels will play an opponent to be determined on Friday, March 8.

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss women's basketball score updates vs Arkansas in SEC finale