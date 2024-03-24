Ole Miss women vs Notre Dame in March Madness: Prediction for 2024 NCAA Tournament clash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. — Ole Miss women's basketball coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin took an early walk out of the tunnel Saturday, hoping to get a sense for what Notre Dame's home-court advantage would be like should her Rebels face the Fighting Irish with a March Madness Sweet 16 place on the line.

She was met with a sea of green. And after Ole Miss beat Marquette, 67-55, on Saturday, the Rebels earned the right to step into that environment against Notre Dame on Monday (1 p.m. CT, ESPN).

"Notre Dame is legit," McPhee-McCuin said. "They're a bunch of ballers...They know how to win. They're going to have a great crowd."

Here's what to watch for in the matchup.

Ole Miss women's basketball has a challenge on its hands in Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo

The "head of the snake" for second-seeded Notre Dame (27-6), in the words of McPhee-McCuin, is true freshman point guard Hannah Hidalgo.

The 5-foot-6 guard averages 23.1 points per game, shooting over 45% from the field. She's a facilitator, too, posting 5.7 assists per game to go along with 6.3 rebounds.

And she's impressive on defense, where she leads the nation with 4.6 steals per game.

"Hidalo is a dawg," McPhee-McCuin said. "And I mean that respectfully."

She poses an interesting challenge to the seventh-seeded Rebels (24-8), who have often played without a point guard this season. How does Ole Miss guard her? And how does it ensure that she doesn't disrupt its offense at the point of origin?

Rebels face a battle inside against Maddy Westbeld, Fighting Irish in NCAA Tournament

Ole Miss is far from the country's most efficient offense. In fact, entering the NCAA Tournament with a 41.7% conversion rate from the field, the Rebels are among the least efficient teams still playing.

They counteract that with extra shots. Ole Miss came into March Madness attempting 3.4 more field goals and 6.1 more free throws than its opponents.

Those impressive numbers are unlocked by the Rebels' aggression on the glass, where they average roughly 15 offensive rebounds.

The Fighting Irish won't make it easy. Maddy Westbeld, in particular, will challenge the Rebels on the boards. The 6-foot-3 forward scores 14.2 points per game and averages nine rebounds, too.

DEPTH: How Coach Yo's lineup change sent Ole Miss past Marquette in NCAA Tournament first round

Ole Miss needs more from Marquesha Davis against Notre Dame in March Madness

With key scoring help from its role players, Ole Miss survived a rare off-night from All-SEC guard Marquesha Davis against Marquette.

Davis connected on just one of her eight field goal attempts on her way to a four-point showing. That's tied for the worst return of the season from the Rebels' leading scorer.

Ole Miss probably won't get away with that type of showing again from Davis – or fellow stars Madison Scott and Kennedy Todd-Williams, for that matter. The Rebels need excellence from them, plus the extra push they got from the bench to upset Notre Dame.

Ole Miss women vs Notre Dame prediction in March Madness

Notre Dame 78, Ole Miss 74. The Fighting Irish put too many offensive weapons on the court for the Rebels to nullify entirely. Pulling off a road upset of one of college basketball's elite might be asking too much of this group.

David Eckert covers Ole Miss for the Clarion Ledger. Email him at deckert@gannett.com or reach him on Twitter @davideckert98.

