Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 6, Saturday, October 8

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 8

Game Time: 4:00 ET

Venue: FirstBank Stadium, Nashville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (5-0), Vanderbilt (3-2)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

College Football Week 5 Roundup

CFN 1-131 Rankings | Rankings by Conference

Bowl Projections | Week 5 Scoreboard

Week 6 Early Lines | Hot Seat Coach Rankings

What 12-Team Playoff Would Look Like

Cavalcade of Whimsy: The Silly Coaching World

– Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Game Preview

Why Vanderbilt Will Win

The week off might do some good after the 55-3 loss to Alabama.

The Commodores were getting decent offensive line play before that, the running game was working well, and outside of a few too many fumbles there haven’t been a ton of mistakes – there’s been just one pick so far.

It’s going to continue to be a work in progress, but QB AJ Swann appears to be a keeper to build around, Ole Miss isn’t generating a whole lot of defensive pressure – forgetting for a moment the whopper of a play late to beat Kentucky – and again, this will be the far fresher team.

Ole Miss just got through a tough fight to beat UK, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, Week 5

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The defense passed a good test.

The Rebels are fifth in the nation in total yards, the running game is great, and QB Jaxson Dart has been good enough. However, it’s the play of the D that’s been the real positive.

No, it hasn’t fast a killer attack yet, but just two seasons ago the program had one of the worst defenses in college football and now it’s among the best in the SEC.

Tulsa ripped off a few nice runs, but that was about it so far against this defensive front, and the secondary held Will Levis to just 220 yards last week.

– Schedules, Previews College | NFL

What’s Going To Happen

Vanderbilt is improving, but it doesn’t have the O to keep up. As long as the Rebels don’t start turning the ball over, and if the offense is balanced, the defense will take care of the rest.

Story continues

This will be Dart’s game with an efficient performance and a solid 250-yard effort. Vanderbilt will come up with a few scoring drives, but things will stall midway through the third.

– CFN Expert Picks, Week 6

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 37, Vanderbilt 16

Line: Ole Miss -18, o/u: 62

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ole Miss vs Vanderbilt Must See Rating (out of 5): 2.5

– Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings

– Schedules, Scores For All 131 Teams

Story originally appeared on College Football News