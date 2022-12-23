Ole Miss vs Texas Tech prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. TaxAct Texas Bowl, Wednesday, December 28

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech TaxAct Texas Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech How To Watch

Date: Wednesday, December 28

Game Time: 9:00 pm ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Ole Miss (8-4), Texas Tech (7-5)

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech TaxAct Texas Bowl 5 Things To Know

TaxAct Texas Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

– It seems like it’s all just starting for Texas Tech. Head coach Joey McGuire came up with a good first run, the team got on a roll in the final three games to get here – beating Oklahoma in the regular season finale was fun – and now it’s got a chance to make a big statement going into what should be an interesting offseason.

The offense should crank up even more, the weapons are still around, and the team should put a giant number on the board against a questionable Ole Miss defense.

– Talk about transitional phases, Ole Miss is undergoing some massive changes when it comes to the depth, but considering all of the players who jumped into the transfer portal, there aren’t many killer departures.

The team comes in on a rough three game losing streak and with the seven game winning run to start the season well in the rearview mirror. Whatever – the offense is a blast, the ground game is among the best in America, and the will should be there because …

– Ole Miss was a dud in last year’s Sugar Bowl loss to Baylor after then-QB Matt Corral got hurt. The 21-7 loss was a bit for one of the best bowl programs going over the last 30 years, going 14-4 since losing the 1990 Gator to Michigan. Since 1968, Ole Miss is 19-6 in bowls.

– Going back to the run under the late Mike Leach, Texas Tech is also fantastic in these things. going 10-4 since taking down Clemson in the 2002 Tangerine. Last year’s team crushed Leach’s Mississippi State squad in a 34-7 Liberty Bowl win, but this is the first time up for McGuire. Win, and it’ll be the program’s first eight-win season since 2013 under Kliff Kingsbury.

– The Texas Bowl is relatively new, starting out in 2006, and it needs a good one. Terrific for a few years – with three of the four from 2016 to 2019 decided by a touchdown or less. The 2020 version was sacked thanks to COVID, and last year’s game was a total disaster with players wearing LSU uniforms – but hardly the team that played through the season – getting destroyed by Kansas State 42-20.

Why Ole Miss Will Win The TaxAct Texas Bowl

Run, run, and run some more.

Quinshon Johnson came up with a massive freshman season with close to 1,500 yards and 16 scores, and with QB Jaxson Dart adding some pop on the ground. The Rebels lost to Arkansas even though it ripped off 463 rushing yards, but they’re 6-1 overall when running for 200 yards or more.

The Texas Tech run defense isn’t bad – the D generates a whole lot of plays behind the line – but there’s a problem when it struggles. The team is 1-3 when giving up more than 210 rushing yards – Ole Miss should get there.

On the other side, there’s just enough of a pass rush to keep Texas Tech QB Tyler Shough from getting comfortable. The Rebels are used to getting thrown on and it usually doesn’t matter – it’s the cost of doing business for this team to give up yards against teams trying to keep up.

But …

Why Texas Tech Will Win The TaxAct Texas Bowl

Here comes the Texas Tech passing game.

Tyler Shough has all the NFL pro passing talent the offense could want, but he hasn’t been able to stay healthy. It’s his show now with Donovan Smith transferring and Behren Morton hurt, and he showed what he could do with 436 yards and two scores in the shootout win over Oklahoma.

The Red Raiders don’t have to throw to win, but it certainly helps. They don’t necessarily care about the time of possession battle, but they don’t operate at warp speed.

Ole Miss – even with its running game – wants to go fast, fast, fast, but in this, the Red Raiders should be able to maintain control throughout. That’s going to matter.

There’s one big problem, though.

TaxAct Texas Bowl Prediction, What’s Going To Happen, History

NEXT: What’s Going To Happen, Ole Miss vs Texas Tech Prediction, TaxAct Texas Bowl History

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech TaxAct Texas Bowl, What’s Going To Happen

Neither defense does a ton to take the ball away, but turnovers could matter in this.

Ole Miss will run, Texas Tech will throw, and both offenses will work. The one big difference will be the mistakes. Texas Tech turns the ball over, and in general, Ole Miss doesn’t.

The Red Raiders gave it aways 13 times in the losses to Baylor, NC State, and Kansas State and three or more times in five games. Ole Miss has only turned it over multiple times in there games and won two of them.

Expect a ton of yards, lots of offense on both sides, and some good scoring runs as this goes back and forth.

The Ole Miss ground game will take over late when it has to.

Ole Miss vs Texas Tech TaxAct Texas Bowl, Prediction, Line

CFN Prediction: Ole Miss 34, Texas Tech 30

Line: Ole Miss -3.5, o/u: 69.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

TaxAct Texas Bowl Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

TaxAct Texas Bowl History

Jan. 4 , 2022 Kansas State 42, LSU 20

2020 Canceled

Dec. 31, 2019 Texas A&M 24, Oklahoma State 21

Dec. 27, 2018 Baylor 45, Vanderbilt 38

Dec. 27, 2017 Texas 33, Missouri 16

Dec. 28, 2016 Kansas State 33, Texas A&M 28

Dec. 29, 2015 LSU 56 Texas Tech 27

Dec. 29, 2014 Arkansas 31 Texas 7

Dec. 27, 2013 Syracuse 21 Minnesota 17

Dec. 28, 2012 Texas Tech 34 Minnesota 31

Dec. 31, 2011 Texas A&M 33 Northwestern 22

Dec. 29, 2010 Illinois 38 Baylor 14

Dec. 31, 2009 Navy 35 Missouri 13

Dec. 30, 2008 Rice 38 Western Michigan 14

Dec. 28, 2007 TCU 20 Houston 13

Dec. 28, 2006 Rutgers 37 Kansas State 10

Dec. 31, 2005 TCU 27 Iowa State 24

Dec. 29, 2004 Colorado 33 UTEP 28

Dec. 30, 2003 Texas Tech 38 Navy 14

Dec. 27, 2002 Oklahoma State 33 Southern Miss 23

Dec. 28, 2001 Texas A&M 28 TCU 9

Dec. 27, 2000 East Carolina 40 Texas Tech 27

