Michigan State vs. Maryland among 18 Week 12 games postponed due to COVID-19

For the second straight week, Maryland won’t be able to play due to COVID-19 issues in its program.

The school announced Thursday morning that its game against Michigan State on Saturday has been canceled. It will not be rescheduled.

Last week, the Terps were unable to host No. 3 Ohio State when they had eight players who tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, the school said the number of positive tests for players over the past seven days is up to 15.

Additionally, seven staff members have tested positive, including head coach Mike Locksley. In a statement Locksley said he is “feeling strong” and only has minor symptoms. He will coach virtually with hopes that the Terps will be able to return to the field next week against Indiana.

In all, Maryland said it has a “population positivity rate” of 14.9%.

"I am gutted for our team and for our fans," Locksley said. "This team is eager to play and compete and continue the growth we've seen this season. This virus is testing our players and coaches right now, but I have no doubt that we will emerge as a stronger unit for having gone through this together.”

Another Texas A&M game called off

The SEC announced Monday that the Ole Miss at No. 5 Texas A&M game, scheduled for Saturday at Kyle Field, has been postponed “due to the continued quarantine of individuals within the Texas A&M football program.”

It marks the second straight A&M game to get postponed due to COVID-19 cases and contact tracing in the Aggies’ program. SEC protocols mandate a 10-day quarantine for players who test positive. Those deemed to have been “high-risk” due to contact tracing are required to quarantine for 14 days.

Last week’s game against Tennessee was postponed and tentatively moved to Dec. 12, the weekend before the SEC title game. The SEC has been using the Dec. 12 weekend as a makeup date for games that get postponed due to COVID-19. Because A&M already has a game moved to that day, the SEC said “the opportunity to reschedule” the Ole Miss game will be “evaluated.”

Story continues

Last week, the SEC approved allowing makeup games to be played on Dec. 19, the day of the SEC title game. Texas A&M is 5-1, a game behind 6-0 Alabama in the SEC West standings. The Aggies are technically still alive for the division title and a berth in the conference title game, but they lost to the Crimson Tide earlier in the year, making their chances to advance to Atlanta remote.

“The rescheduling of games on the remaining SEC football schedule will include December 19 as a playing date,” the conference said Monday.

SEC commissioner Greg Sankey said in a statement last week that making Dec. 19 available for make-up games creates “added flexibility” to “provide a greater opportunity for our schools to play a full schedule of games in 2020."

In addition to the Texas A&M vs. Tennessee game, three other SEC games — No. 1 Alabama vs. LSU, No. 12 Georgia vs. Missouri and No. 24 Auburn vs. Mississippi State — were also postponed last week.

In all, 15 FBS games in Week 11 were either canceled or postponed.

Week 12 games canceled/postponed

In addition to Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M, several other games in Week 12 have also been postponed or outright canceled.

The full list is below:

More from Yahoo Sports: