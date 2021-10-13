Ole Miss vs Tennessee prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16

Ole Miss vs Tennessee How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 16å

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Neyland Stadium, Knoxville, TN

How To Watch: SEC Network

Record: Ole Miss (4-1), Tennessee (4-2)

Ole Miss vs Tennessee Game Preview

Why Ole Miss Will Win

Defense, schmefense.

The Ole Miss D is better than the 2020 version, but it’s still along for the ride. That doesn’t matter when you have an offense that can rip everyone apart like the Rebel attack can.

Why is Matt Corral still in the Heisman discussion despite the loss to Alabama? There’s no one else, and he has thrown for close to 1,500 yards in five games with 12 touchdowns, no picks, and he was actually good against the Tide.

He has eight rushing scores, too.

Ole Miss is third in the nation in total offense – averaging 562 yards per game – and it’s the balance and ability to simply go with the narrative.

This is going to be a shootout, there will be lots of big plays, momentum swings, and points, and Ole Miss does all of that better.

However …

Why Tennessee Will Win

The Tennessee offense has figured it all out over the last few weeks.

It starts with Hendon Hooker – who should’ve been the starting quarterback from Day One – growing into the role, and now the Vols are showing what they’re capable of. Hooker hit over 75% of his throws for 450 yards and six touchdowns – along with 146 rushing yards and two scores – over the last two games.

The offense has blown up, it’s now third in the SEC in yards, and now it’s worked its way up to be ready for a firefight like this.

On the other side, the defense is better than the Ole Miss version. It’s hardly a brick wall, but there’s a ton of playmaking happening in the backfield, the takeaways are there, and …

Story continues

What’s Going To Happen

Tennessee beat Bowling Green, Tennessee Tech, Missouri, and South Carolina.

You’re ecstatic if you’re a Vols fan. You’re seeing what this program and this offense can and will be in the Josh Heupel era, and it’s all starting to look like a whole bunch of fun.

But Ole Miss just hung up 52 points and 611 yards on Arkansas.

That’s not to say that Tennessee isn’t going to crank up the big-time production in bunches here, but Ole Miss will be just a little shaper, it’s not going to give away the crucial turnover, and it’ll slip by in yet another wild offensive show.

I’ve resisted this long because the bit is totally played, but yeah … get lots of butter and salt for that popcorn.

(Quick side note. As a rule, I don’t believe in ever going over on a point total of 80, ever – too many things can go wrong – but put the Point Total Confidence on this predicted score at 1, if not lower.)

Ole Miss vs Tennessee Prediction, Line

Ole Miss 41, Tennessee 37

Line: Ole Miss -3, o/u: 82

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 4

5: Caramel apple anything

1: Pumpkin spice anything

