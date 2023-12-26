Ole Miss vs. Penn State schedule: Odds and how to watch 2023 Peach Bowl

Nov 18, 2023; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin reacts after a touchdown during the second half against the Louisiana Monroe Warhawks at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The 56th annual 2023 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl will feature the No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels against the No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. This will be the first meeting between both teams in program history.

The Ole Miss Rebels will be participating in their second New Year's Six Bowl game in the past three seasons and look for their first NY6 win under head coach Lane Kiffin. Ole Miss ended the season with a stellar 10-2 overall record. The Rebels’ offense was led by Jaxson Dart, who completed 65% of his passes, throwing for 2,985 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Penn State has qualified for its second consecutive New Year's Six bowl game and ended the season with an impressive 10-2 record and finished third in the Big Ten-East standings. The Nittany Lions will be heading to Atlanta with their outstanding offensive lineman, Olumuyiwa Fashanu. Fashanu was awarded the Big Ten Rimington Pace Offensive Lineman of the Year for his exceptional performance, allowing no sacks in 324 pass-blocking snaps.

2023 Peach Bowl: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Penn State Nittany Lions Predictions:

BetMGM: Penn State will win

Staff writes: "Based on recent trends, the winning team model predicts Penn State will win this bowl game with 56.9% confidence."

ESPN: Penn State has 72% chance to win

According to the ESPN Matchup Predictor, the Penn State Nittany Lions have a 72.1% chance of beating the Ole Miss Rebels in the 2023 Peach Bowl.

Bleacher Nation: Nittany Lions will win

Staff writes: "Our prediction for Penn State vs. Ole Miss sees the Nittany Lions (-175 on the moneyline) as the pick to win. For the over/under, we recommend betting on the over at 48.5 points."

2023 Peach Bowl: No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels vs. No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions odds, betting lines:

The Penn State Nittany Lions are favorites to defeat the Ole Miss Rebels, according to the BetMGM NCAA odds.

Spread: Penn State (-4)

Moneyline: Penn State (-175); Ole Miss (+145)

Over/under: 48.5

