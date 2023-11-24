Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State: Live score, updates, highlights for Egg Bowl

One of college football's most unhinged rivalries is back, as Ole Miss heads to Mississippi State to battle in the Egg Bowl on Thanksgiving Night.

The No. 12 Rebels (9-2, 5-2 SEC) takes on the Bulldogs (5-6, 1-6), who are looking to reach bowl eligibility in the final week of the regular season.

Mississippi State is led by interim coach Greg Knox, who took over after Zach Arnett was fired less than a season into his tenure on Nov. 13. The Bulldogs could also return veteran quarterback Will Rogers, who's been in and out of the lineup this season as he deals with a shoulder injury. If Rogers is healthy, he could be a tough matchup for Ole Miss.

The Rebels are looking for a win to continue their possible New Year's Six Bowl berth, although they'll likely need some help to get there. Ole Miss is led by quarterback Jaxson Dart, who has thrown for 2,889 yards with 26 total touchdowns this season, and running back Quinshon Judkins, who ranks fifth in the SEC in rushing yards (933) this season.

The Rebels lead the all-time series 64-47-6, although Mississippi State won 24-22 last year in former coach Mike Leach's final game with the Bulldogs before he died a few weeks later.

Follow along below for live updates of the Egg Bowl, including score, highlights and more:

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State score

TEAMS 1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q Final Mississippi State Ole Miss

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State live updates, highlights

Pregame

6:31 p.m.: ESPN just said the Egg Bowl is starting at 7 p.m. CT. We'll keep you posted.

6:28 p.m.: For everyone tuning in to ESPN seeing the Arkansas vs. Memphis basketball game, don't worry. ESPN announced they're moving the basketball game to ESPNU and will air the Egg Bowl on ESPN as planned.

6:11 p.m.: Ole Miss quarterback Jaxson Dart, who was injured in the loss to Georgia, is on the field for warmups without a brace or tape and looks to be full go.

What channel is Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN app

Ole Miss-Mississippi State will air live on ESPN, with streaming options on the ESPN app and Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

What time Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State start?

Date: Thursday, Nov. 23

Start time: 6:30 p.m. CT

Ole Miss-Mississippi State kicks off at 6:30 p.m. CT from Davis-Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

Ole Miss vs. Mississippi State odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Wednesday, Nov. 22

Spread: Ole Miss (-10)

Over/under: 54.5

Moneyline: Ole Miss -400 | Mississippi State +300

Ole Miss football 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 12 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10* Saturday, Sept. 30 Ole Miss 55, No. 12 LSU 49* Saturday, Oct. 7 Ole Miss 27, Arkansas 20* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 Ole Miss 28, Auburn 21* Saturday, Oct. 28 Ole Miss 33, Vanderbilt 7* Saturday, Nov. 4 Ole Miss 38, Texas A&M 35* Saturday, Nov. 11 Georgia 52, Ole Miss 17* Saturday, Nov. 18 Ole Miss 35, Louisiana Monroe 3 Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State*

Mississippi State football 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 MSU 48, SE Louisiana 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 MSU 31, Arizona 24 (OT) Saturday, Sept. 16 No. 12 LSU 41, MSU 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 South Carolina 37, MSU 30* Saturday, Sept. 30 No. 10 Alabama 40, MSU 17* Saturday, Oct. 7 MSU 41, Western Michigan 28 Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 MSU 7, Arkansas 3* Saturday, Oct. 28 Auburn 27, MSU 13* Saturday, Nov. 4 Kentucky 24, MSU 3* Saturday, Nov. 11 Texas A&M 51, MSU 10* Saturday, Nov. 18 MSU 41, Southern Miss 20 Thursday, Nov. 23 vs. No. 13 Ole Miss*

