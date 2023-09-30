Ole Miss vs. LSU live score, updates, highlights from Week 5 Rebels game

OXFORD — Ole Miss football will be out to score one of its biggest wins under Lane Kiffin when it welcomes Brian Kelly's LSU team to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium on Saturday.

The Rebels (3-1, 0-1 SEC), ranked No. 20 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, are coming off a disappointing showing in a road loss to Alabama in which it scored just 10 points and hit a low-water mark in the running game in Kiffin's four-year tenure. No. 12 LSU (3-1, 2-0), comparatively, needed a last-minute field goal to survive an upset bid from Arkansas at home.

The Tigers handed Ole Miss its first loss of the season in 2022 and have won six out of the past seven games in series. The Rebels have been more than competitive against LSU at home, though, taking three of the past five games played in Oxford.

REQURED READING: Harold Perkins wrecked Ole Miss offense, became LSU star. Rebels want Suntarine Perkins to follow his path

Ole Miss vs. LSU final score

Ole Miss vs. LSU live updates, highlights

This section will be updated closer to kickoff, scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

What channel is Ole Miss vs. LSU on today?

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming info: ESPN app, Fubo (free trial)

Ole Miss-LSU will air live on ESPN. Streaming options include the ESPN app or Fubo, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

More: Lane Kiffin explains why Ole Miss football run game faltered to new low against Alabama

Ole Miss vs. LSU start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 30

Time: 5 p.m. CT

Ole Miss-LSU will kickoff at 5 p.m. CT on Saturday, Sept. 30 from Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Oxford.

Ole Miss v. LSU betting odds

Odds courtesy of BetMGM as of Monday, Sept. 25

Spread: LSU (-2.5)

Over/under: 63.5

Moneyline: LSU -140 | Ole Miss +115

More: After another Ole Miss football loss to Alabama, does Lane Kiffin have a big-game problem?

Ole Miss 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Saturday, Sept. 2 Ole Miss 73, Mercer 7 Saturday, Sept. 9 Ole Miss 37, No. 24 Tulane 20 Saturday, Sept. 16 Ole Miss 48, Georgia Tech 23 Saturday, Sept. 23 No. 13 Alabama 24, Ole Miss 10 Saturday, Sept. 30 vs. No. 12 LSU* Saturday, Oct. 7 vs. Arkansas* Saturday, Oct. 14 BYE Saturday, Oct. 21 at Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 28 vs. Vanderbilt* Saturday, Nov. 4 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Nov. 11 at No. 1 Georgia* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Louisiana-Monroe Thursday, Nov. 23 at Mississippi State* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

LSU 2023 schedule

Date Opponent Sunday, Sept. 3 No. 8 Florida State 45, LSU 24 Saturday, Sept. 9 LSU 72, Grambling 10 Saturday, Sept. 16 LSU 41, Mississippi State 14* Saturday, Sept. 23 LSU 34, Arkansas 31* Saturday, Sept. 30 at No. 20 Ole Miss* Saturday, Oct. 7 at No. 22 Missouri* Saturday, Oct. 14 vs. Auburn* Saturday, Oct. 21 vs. Army Saturday, Oct. 28 BYE Saturday, Nov. 4 at No. 11 Alabama* Saturday, Nov. 11 vs. No. 23 Florida* Saturday, Nov. 18 vs. Georgia State Saturday, Nov. 25 vs. Texas A&M* Saturday, Dec. 2 SEC championship game (Atlanta)

We occasionally recommend interesting products and services. If you make a purchase by clicking one of the links, we may earn an af

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Ole Miss vs. LSU live score, updates, highlights from Week 5 game