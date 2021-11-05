Ole Miss vs. Liberty: Top QB prospects Malik Willis, Matt Corral face off

It’s true that the 2022 NFL draft class lacks the star power and quality depth of the 2021 quarterback class, but there’s still some intriguing talent to be had this coming offseason, and this weekend’s college football slate will feature a head-to-head matchup between the top prospects at the position.

Liberty’s Malik Willis and Ole Miss’ Matt Corral will meet Saturday afternoon in Oxford, giving college football fans an entertaining show, while offering NFL decision-makers a chance to evaluate both passers for the next level.

For Corral, this game will give him a chance to light up the Flames’ defense after facing SEC competition on a weekly basis for most of the season. For Willis, it’s a prime opportunity to prove his mettle against that same SEC competition, particularly in a hostile road environment.

Both players have versatile skill sets, with the ability to make big plays through the air as well as on the ground.

Whether you’re a college football fan or pulling for an NFL team that could use an upgrade at quarterback this offseason, make sure you’re parked in front of this game at noon ET.