Ole Miss vs Kentucky prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 5, Saturday, October 1

Ole Miss vs Kentucky How To Watch

Date: Saturday, October 1

Game Time:12:00 ET

Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Oxford, MS

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: Ole Miss (4-0), Kentucky (4-0)

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Game Preview

Why Kentucky Will Win

The Wildcats have their guy back.

They’ve been able to get to 4-0 with no running game, but Will Levis is playing like the big pro prospect quarterback he is, the defense has held on, and …

2.4 yards per carry for the nation’s 123rd-ranked ground game. That’s about to change with Chris Rodriguez back after missing the first month thanks to an off-the-field issue.

The 1.379-yard, nine touchdown back of last year will be fed the ball right away against an Ole Miss defense that’s been better, but got rumbled on for 262 yards in the way-too-close 35-27 battle against Tulsa.

Give Rodriguez a little time to get back to form, but if he can do anything, Levis will go off.

Why Ole Miss Will Win

The Ole Miss offense can run a little, too.

USC transfer QB Jaxson Dart has been solid, but it’s the ground game that took over over the first month with an SEC-best 281 yards per game with a great rotation.

Kentucky has been solid against the run, and it should keep Dart from taking off, but it has to deal with a passing attack for the first time all season.

The Rebels will do what they do on the ground, but as long as Dart is able to hit 60% and crank it up on third downs, it’ll take UK out of its game.

There’s little pressure coming from the Wildcat pass rush, the offensive line is getting Levis lit up, and …

What’s Going To Happen

No, really, can Kentucky handle a passing game?

Nothing against Anthony Richardson, but he’s not quite there yet with his consistency – UK came up with the big pick six needed to beat Florida.

No, really, can Ole Miss handle a ground attack?

Georgia Tech doesn’t really count, and Tulsa’s day last week was a bit alarming.

Both teams will try to control the tempo, and both teams will do what they do on offense, but …

The Ole Miss defense – improved as it might be – won’t come through late.

The UK backfield will pull this out.

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Prediction, Line

Kentucky 30, Ole Miss 26

Line: Ole Miss -6.5, o/u: 54.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Ole Miss vs Kentucky Must See Rating (out of 5): 4

Story originally appeared on College Football News